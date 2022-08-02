New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Men's grooming brand, UrbanGabru announced the launch of India's first painless hair removal spray for men. The product comes in a foam-based texture that offers a painless hair removal experience and de-tan property that leaves the skin smooth and moisturised. The product is crafted for the Indian weather and perfected for Indian men's skin by a team of experienced Dermatologists.

The multi-usage hair removal spray is an extension of the brand's 'Upgrade Yourself' brand ethos. Its unique formulation contains aloe vera and lemon extracts. Aloe vera's natural ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, which help to reduce dryness, fight skin ageing and lock skin moisture. The natural antioxidant-Lemon extract helps remove dead cells and clogged pores and targets even skin tone.

With well-researched ingredients, the product eliminates unwanted hair fast and effectively within 6-8 minutes. In addition, the convenient and hassle-free application can remove hair from the body and intimate areas.

Speaking on the announcement, Hemant Raulo, Founder UrbanGabru says, "Since the last few years, there has been an increased acceptance of male grooming and beauty products. As a result, men are becoming more comfortable indulging in personal care routines. We at UrbanGabru are driven with a deeper purpose to bring new and innovative products for men and normalise the views on beauty standards. Our hair removal spray for men has been one such innovation. It is an upgrade to the conventional forms of hair removal such as waxing, trimming, shaving, hair removal creams, etc. The product is designed for Indian men and aims to break the stigma around body hair removal and help men upgrade their hygiene and beauty care."

UrbanGabru offers high-quality, affordable men's grooming and personal care products. The wide range includes facial, hair, beard, body and intimate area products. The products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and suitable for all skin types and are available on the website and amazon.

UrbanGabru is a men's grooming brand from the house of GlobalBees Pvt. Ltd. Since 2017; the brand has been on a journey to revolutionize men's grooming and lifestyle and inspire to help men chase a better version of themselves every single day. With an innovative approach, UrbanGabru has designed one-of-a-kind grooming solutions that are disrupting the status quo of the male grooming industry today.

Website: www.urbangabru.in.

