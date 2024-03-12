BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: "Masters of the Future," a first of its kind competition, conceptualized and powered by GradRight in collaboration with WashU Olin School of Business and Rutgers Business School, and with the support of HDFC Credila concluded yesterday with a two-day Brain Retreat in Gurugram, leaving an indelible mark in the higher education space. The 'Masters of the Future' initiative is based on the belief that the future of our industries lies in the hands of exceptional minds that should be identified and nurtured. The inaugural edition focused on the Finance & Analytics sectors and gave out prizes worth over INR 50 lakh. With scholarship opportunities ranging from $15,000 to $25,000, internships with leading venture capital firms, and complimentary flight tickets to the U.S. participants found abundant support for their educational endeavors. The first stage of the competition was a nationwide "Change the Game" contest that picked 30 top ideas from over 1000 entries with the potential to redefine the sectors. The second stage was the two-day Brain Retreat that brought together 30 exceptional Indian students from STEM fields along with industry experts, digital innovators, and academic luminaries to explore opportunities, share insights, exchange learnings and foster impactful collaborations. Stand-up comedy artist, Biswa Kalyan Rath known for his intellectual comedy added an extra layer of excitement and entertainment, making India's first Brain Retreat, an event to be remembered. The Brain Retreat also saw participation from Industry leaders including Tej Kapoor, Managing Partner at IvyCap; Kapil Bharati, Co-founder of Delhivery; Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar; Sheshadri Srinivas, CEO of Canarys IT Solutions; Akshat Saxena, Senior VP at Alteria Capital; Aditya Mathur, Director at Innoven Capital; Mohit Bhakuni, Founder of Contify; Akshay Gupta, MD Prime Securities; Harshil Parashar, Director at Tata 1mg and Rishi Masand from InfraMarket. "The level of talent and ambition showcased at 'Masters of the Future' was truly exceptional. We look forward to welcoming these bright minds into our academic community," remarked Prof. John Lungo, at Rutgers Business School Prof. Timothy Solberg, Director of Corporate Finance and Investments Platform at Washington University, remarked, "I am thrilled to have witnessed the passion and dedication of students at 'Masters of the Future'. Their eagerness to explore academic opportunities aligns perfectly with our university's ethos of excellence and innovation. The high standard of financial analysis done by the three case study finalist teams show students are well prepared to benefit from Olin Business School's highly selective Masters programs." Additionally, Hitesh Parashar, Business Head at HDFC CREDILA Financial Services said, "Supporting initiatives like 'Masters of the Future' align with the Company's commitment to empower Indian students in their pursuit of higher education. We are excited to see the impact this event will have on the education landscape in India." At the Brain Retreat, students not only delved deep into valuable learning experiences but also experienced an environment of camaraderie and shared growth. The enriching atmosphere ensured that attendees remained steadfast on their journey towards securing the best education, seamlessly balancing fun and learning. Their unwavering dedication and enthusiasm underscored the competition's efficacy in empowering the next generation of global leaders, setting a promising precedent for future editions.

