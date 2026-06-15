Business News | US-Iran Peace Accord Can Ease Inflation, Energy Costs and Improve Supply Chains: Sunil Kant Munjal

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The proposed peace accord between the United States and Iran could help reduce inflationary pressures, lower energy prices and improve global supply chains, benefiting economies worldwide, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Mindmine Summit 2026, Munjal said the development comes at a time when the world is grappling with multiple economic challenges.

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"So the good thing is that today is the day when peace accords, the first announcement of peace accord has taken place between the US and Iran. They've given themselves time to sign it by Friday and then to give themselves a couple of months to get the final long-term arrangement," he said.

Highlighting the immediate impact of the announcement, Munjal said financial markets have already started responding positively.

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"Some impact is immediate, you already see today, the impact on exchange rates, impact on oil prices, impact on capital markets, that's already started to show," he said.

According to Munjal, a sustained improvement in geopolitical stability could deliver broader economic benefits over time.

"Long-term impact is the supply chain will start to improve, the supplies will actually come in, the production and productivity will go up and inflation will start to taper down, giving us more headroom for the spend that we need to do as a nation, especially on the social side," he said.

He added that lower inflation and energy costs would have a positive effect on people's lives.

"We hope that this will help us to cool down the inflation, the energy prices, etc., which has a knock-on effect on the overall life of India and Indians," he said.

Referring to the current global environment, Munjal noted that economies continue to face pressure from conflicts and supply disruptions.

"We have wars in the world, inflation has started climbing up, access to energy has got constrained, logistics overall and supply chains have got affected," he said.

Munjal also spoke about remarks made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the event, saying the government is aware of the challenges facing the economy and is taking steps to address them.

"So the point she was making was we have challenges, we are quite aware of them and we are addressing them squarely. We are making sure that the impact, the negative impact is cushioned and the people can still continue to grow the economy and grow industry, grow business and therefore improve the standard of living of Indians," he said.

He further said the government remains engaged with industry and other stakeholders to ensure policies remain relevant for both present and future needs.

"The government is aware, actively engages with industry and others to make sure the policy framework that you develop is relevant for today and more important relevant for where we are going tomorrow," he said.

Emphasising the need to balance welfare measures with economic growth, Munjal said both objectives should progress together.

"I think it's important that both the tracks in parallel continue, the twin track of support at the bottom and growth at the top and both have to continue," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)