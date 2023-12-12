VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Room to Read India successfully concluded the first edition of its Children's Literature Awards, a pioneering initiative aimed at addressing the dearth of age-appropriate children's literature, particularly in vernacular languages. The Awards, supported by the USAID under the Scaling-Up Early Reading Intervention(SERI) Project, underscore the critical need for quality children's literature in India.

Also Read | Box Office Year-Ender 2023: From Prabhas’ Adipurush to Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Bollywood's Biggest BO Failures That Failed To Set Cash Registers Ringing This Year!.

The Room to Read Children's Literature Awards (CLA) were conceived as a response to the shortage of quality children's literature in India, especially in vernacular languages. Committed to recognizing and promoting high-quality children's literature, CLA seeks to create awareness and evolve a culture of reading through collaborations with like-minded organizations.

The awards serve as a platform to acknowledge and provide new opportunities to book creators while offering high-quality books to children nationwide. In its inaugural year, the awards focused on literature published in the Hindi language and intends to expand to other Indian languages and Room to Read presence countries in the upcoming editions.

Also Read | iOS 17.2 Update From Apple Fixes Bugs, Glitches and Introduces New Features Like Journal App; iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Get 3D Video Recording Feature.

This year, the awards were presented under two broad categories, Teacher-Librarian's Choice Award (where teachers and librarians voted for the best books for ages three to eight and eight to twelve) and Picture Book Creator Award (where Young Picture Book Authors, illustrators and publishers were awarded for their books for ages three to eight and eight to twelve). Celebrated Author and Management Guru, Gurcharan Das, was the Guest of Honour for the day and felicitated the winners.

Speaking on the occasion Mark Tegenfeldt, Director, General Development Office, USAID/India, emphasized, "Promoting children's literature in vernacular languages is essential for building a strong foundation in literacy. The Children's Literature Awards serve as a platform to spotlight the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity in children's books, promoting relatable literature in India.USAID is proud to partner with Room to Read India on this novel initiative that is set to benefit children across India."

Poornima Garg, Country Director, Room to Read India, stated, "By instituting the Childrens' Literature Awards, Room to Read India and the USAID aim to establish a foundation to encourage budding writers, illustrators, and publishers to bring creativity and magic to children's lives. Through such initiatives, we will continue our efforts to contribute towards the national policies in India's literacy landscape, advancing the realization of the SDG4."

The event featured a comprehensive panel discussion on "Gaps in Original Indian Language Children's Literature and Lack of Book Creators," where literature experts shared insights on the critical issues.

A pivotal moment of the event was the unveiling of the report titled "Bringing Children's Literature to Classrooms," to support dissemination of learning from the Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention (SERI) project.

Media Contact: Aena Iqbal, aena.iqbal@roomtoread.org

USAID is the U.S. Government's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID works to help lift lives, build communities, and advance democracy. USAID's work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity; demonstrates American generosity; and helps countries progress along their development journey. In India, USAID is collaborating with the country's growing human and financial resources through partnerships that catalyze innovation and entrepreneurship to solve critical local and global development challenges. To learn more, visit www.usaid.gov/india

Room to Read India was established in 2003 and presently has programs in 11 states - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Room to Read is a global organization transforming the lives of millions of children by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, our innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools during two time periods that are most critical in a child's schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls' education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)