Business News | Users Can Improve Their Credit Score with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a lineup of credit cards specially designed to suit individuals' needs. A solid credit score is crucial to financial well-being. Bajaj Markets understands this, and hence, has partnered with leading issuers to offer beginner-friendly credit cards that best suit one's goal of improving their credit score.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a lineup of credit cards specially designed to suit individuals' needs. A solid credit score is crucial to financial well-being. Bajaj Markets understands this, and hence, has partnered with leading issuers to offer beginner-friendly credit cards that best suit one's goal of improving their credit score.

Here's a list of credit cards one can apply for on Bajaj Markets:

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card

Fees: No Annual/Joining FeeBest Suited for: Everyday Spenders

Benefits:

* Rewards: 1.5 points for every Rs. 150 spent

* Travel Insurance Benefits

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%

* Total Protect and Air Accident Cover

    Here's a list of credit cards one can apply for on Bajaj Markets:

    3. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card

    Fees: No Annual/Joining FeeBest Suited for: Budget-Conscious Shoppers

    Benefits:

    * Customised Reward Plans

    * Flexible Points Redemption

    * Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%

    4. AU Small Finance Bank Altura Plus Credit Card

    Fees: No Annual/Joining FeeBest Suited for: Online Shoppers, Commuters

    Benefits:

    * Welcome Voucher: Rs. 500

    * 2 Points for every Rs. 100 spent online

    * Cashback: 1.5% on daily spends (Rs. 100/mo)

    * Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%

    One can apply for these cards online on the Bajaj Markets' app or website. The application process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. One can get started right away and boost their credit score effortlessly.

