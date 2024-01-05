Business News | Users Can Improve Their Credit Score with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a lineup of credit cards specially designed to suit individuals' needs. A solid credit score is crucial to financial well-being. Bajaj Markets understands this, and hence, has partnered with leading issuers to offer beginner-friendly credit cards that best suit one's goal of improving their credit score.
Here's a list of credit cards one can apply for on Bajaj Markets:
1. IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card
Fees: No Annual/Joining FeeBest Suited for: Everyday Spenders
Benefits:
* Rewards: 1.5 points for every Rs. 150 spent
* Travel Insurance Benefits
* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%
* Total Protect and Air Accident Cover
