Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited for the development of new and renewable energy projects in the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Talking to ANI after signing of the agreement, Dhami said the agreement will give boost to green energy.

"Today we have signed an MoU with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in the field of renewable energy. Certainly, this is the thinking of taking forward our state by balancing both in the field of renewable energy and ecological economy," he said. (ANI)

