Business News | Uttarakhand's Premium Litchi Enters European Market with First Shipment to Italy

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first export consignment of fresh Uttarakhand litchi from Dehradun to Italy, marking the Himalayan state's entry into the European market, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The inaugural shipment, comprising one metric tonne of fresh litchi, was dispatched to Italy. As per the release, the consignment is expected to enhance India's footprint in global fresh fruit markets while creating greater visibility for premium produce from the Himalayan state.

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"The inaugural consignment, comprising one metric tonne of fresh litchi, was exported to Italy, showcasing the export potential of Uttarakhand's horticulture sector. The shipment is expected to strengthen India's presence in international fresh fruit markets while promoting premium produce from the Himalayan region," ministry said.

Dehradun litchi is widely recognised for its natural sweetness, vibrant red colour, distinct aroma and high-quality pulp. The region cultivates popular varieties such as Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana. Uttarakhand's favourable agro-climatic conditions, particularly in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, play a key role in producing the fruit's superior quality and strong market demand.

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According to the release, the export initiative has also led to higher earnings for growers, with farmers reportedly receiving prices "approximately 25 per cent higher than prevailing domestic market rates." The development is expected to "encourage wider adoption of quality production practices" and increase farmers' participation in export-oriented horticulture.

The shipment was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Government of Uttarakhand, exporters, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), logistics partners and other stakeholders.

"The initiative highlights the importance of collaboration across the value chain in enabling international market access for Indian agricultural produce," the release noted.

Furthermore, the export of Uttarakhand litchi to Italy reflects "a significant step towards diversifying export destinations for India's fresh fruits and reinforces the country's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium horticultural products," the release added. (ANI)

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