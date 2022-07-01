Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/PNN): Music has been part of Indian culture and has been one of the soul impacting & nourishing forms that has given some of the finest creations with symphony.

Inspired by the wonderful renditions and looking at the opportunity to contribute more to this space V- Chord music has stepped up to be part of this exciting world of music.

V- Chord Music launch comes with its debut record with amazing singers Jiara, Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammad Hussain with the first song Harjaiya. The music video featuring Jiara, alongside Khalid Siddiqui.

The song is ready to sway listeners, with the mesmerizing voices, filled with serenity and warmth. The Directors are extremely professional in the field of music and the video is visually appealing, packed with high quality audio.

Garima aka Jiara has done her professional singing training under the guidance of renowned singers. She has also achieved the title of top 10 singers in X factor adjudged by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal and has already performed in over 100 live shows across the globe. She also was honored with the popular TV show 'Punjab Da Superstar' in Punjab.

V -Chord Music's core initiative shall be to contribute more to the music industry by focusing on the growth of new and fresh voices. The company shall train, help, and develop the young talented singers in such a way that they are able to make a remarkable entry into the field of music.

Expressing her Excitement the singer of the debut song of V- Chord music, Jiara states, "I am immensely happy and grateful to V- Chord Music for providing me a platform for showcasing my hard work and giving me such an opportunity. While I was building the content for a long time considering the likeliness of musical delights, the launch of Harjaiya- the romantic track, I hope that the audience will show their love and support for all the efforts of the team. V -Chord music really understands the value of passion and beats at the same time."

The song' Harjaiya' encapsulates the beauty of innocent love, sadness embedded with emotions and heartfelt lyrics, which lighten your heart and get you grooving. The track is beautifully drafted by Sanjum Jaiswal and Asit Tripathi stepped in to add music.

