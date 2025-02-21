PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: V.L.Infraprojects Limited (NSE Code - VLINFRA), Specializing in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant work order worth Rs41.92 Cr from the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The project is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.

The contract is for the Providing, Supplying, Lowering, Laying, Jointing, and Commissioning of PVC/DI Pipelines of various diameters, along with the construction of UG Sump, ESR, RCC Pump House, Mechanical Works, RCC Compound Wall, and RCC Approach Road under the Abdasa RWSS Augmentation 2021-22 (Nal Se Jal) Project in Abdasa, Kachchh.

With this new order, Company's total order book has reached an impressive Rs208 Cr approximately reflecting a robust future earnings outlook. The orders from government entities is strengthening our presence in government infrastructure project and further solidifies company's commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions and contributing to India's development. With a strong order book and a focus on excellence, the company remains well-positioned to drive growth and create long-term value for stakeholders.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L.Infraprojects Limited Said, "We are honoured to contribute to Gujarat's infrastructure development through this prestigious project. This contract win underscores our expertise and commitment to excellence in executing large-scale water supply and sewerage projects.

We remain dedicated to delivering quality-driven solutions that align with India's mission of enhancing water accessibility and urban infrastructure."

