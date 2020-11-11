Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vadivel Pyrotechs Private Limited, one of the leading firecrackers manufacturers in the country, unveils the game-changing Seedstar fireworks today.

The innovative product takes the spirit of 'green crackers' to the next level by becoming the only fireworks in the world to sow real plant seeds on the ground after explosion. Each Seedstar firecrackers will have an explosive chemical material and durable seed packages which when ignited, plunge heat-resistant seeds into the air.

Also Read | Bite Off the 'Manhood!' Ghanaian Woman Bit Rapist's Penis After the Attacker Forced Her to Give Blowjob.

Indians burst over a million kilograms of crackers every year on Diwali and this celebration of fireworks has a small yet significant effect on the pollution levels.

"To find a permanent solution to this recurring issue and to make Earth a better place to live in, we have launched this Seedstar. The existing green crackers can decrease harmful emissions only up to 30 to 35 per cent, whereas the groundbreaking Seedstar reduces emissions to a greater extent and paves the way for a greener future by dispersing high-grade seeds on the ground," said Vasanth Vikas Arumugasamy, Managing Director of Vadivel Pyrotechs, the largest manufacture of Sivakasi Crackers.

Also Read | Pune Witnesses Winter Chills As Mercury Dips to 11.3 Degrees Celsius, City Becomes Cooler Than Mahabaleshwar.

The idea of Seedstar was conceived by Vasanth Vikas Arumugasamy, Managing Director, Vadivel Pyrotechs, Athiban Arumugasamy, Joint Managing Director, Vadivel Pyrotechs and by M. S. Shailendra, CEO of Birth Marque, a creative branding company in Chennai. Seedstar has three crucial elements in it: explosive chemicals, assorted seed package, and vermicompost treated kraft papers.

Seeds with maximum heat resistance are placed along with the pellet balls inside the chemical mixture. On ignition, these seeds will get carried into the air up to several feet. Seeds with less durability are placed inside a clay adhesive which protects the seed during the entire process. On lighting the crackers, the seeds placed inside the clay sealing will get scattered within the limited radius of the firework. In addition to protection, the clay also offers nourishment to the seed during germination.

"On dispersal, these seeds will land on viable grounds and increase the foliage cover in the world. Under optimum conditions, at least 50 per cent of the seeds used in these fireworks will grow into new plants," he added.

The exclusive Seedstar kraft papers are treated with vermicompost to act as a natural fertilizer to the plants. Kraft paper plays a significant role in reducing the pollutions caused by firecrackers. In addition to this, all the shells and tubes used in the manufacture of Seedstar fireworks are biodegradable.

This innovation is presently incorporated in the manufacture of aerial shots, rockets, ground fireworks, and fountain crackers. It can be extended to any type of fireworks except sparklers.

Through extensive research and exhaustive product trials, thirty different types of indigenous seed varieties are selected for the purpose. They include seeds of Pongame Oil Tree, Tamarind, Neem, Albizia Lebbeck, Bamboo, Portia Tree, Leucaena, Papaya, Lemon, Casuarina Junghuhniana, Teak, Pithecellobium Dulce, Citron, Curry Leaf, SaracaAsoca, Chinaberry, AbrusPrecatorius, Sapota, Coral Tree, Pterocarpus Marsupium, Nigella Sativa, Laburnum Tree, Water Melon, Pumpkin, Pea, Pigeon, Bottle Gourd, Bitter Gourd, Guava, and Sugar-apple.

"To commemorate our 75th anniversary, we aim to transcend the fireworks manufacturing industry by introducing a futuristic product line, Seedstar. Our revolutionary product incorporates the true essence of green in fireworks while not tampering with the festive spirit," said Athiban Arumugasamy, Joint Managing Director, Vadivel Pyrotechs.

The innovation and branding partner of Seedstar is Birth Marque, a leading digital marketing company in Chennai. "We always believed that innovations are the key for a better future and we take immense pride in associating with a product like Seedstar which will create a better environment for all," said M. S. Shailendra, CEO of Birth Marque.

Started in the year 1937 as Premier Fireworks, a partnership firm, Vadivel Pyrotechs braved all odds to be the largest manufacturer of quality and innovative firecrackers in the country.

For More details: Vadivel: www.vadivelpyrotechs.com, Birth Marque: www.birthmarque.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)