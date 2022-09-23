Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Valuebound, a digital experience company in India, strengthened its digital transformation capabilities by partnering with leading pharmaceutical, life sciences, and healthcare firms.

With the rapid adoption of new age technologies across pharma and healthcare value chain during the last few years ranging from drug development, patient care to marketing the products, Valuebound saw great demand in development of innovative and customized digital solutions.

Clarivate and Eversana signed up as clients

Clarivate, global analytics leader, serves the life sciences and pharma sector through its healthcare business insights™ and Medtech Intelligence™ units. Clarivate has selected Valuebound Consulting to power their product information management (PIM), and digital asset management (DAM) solutions.

Eversana, leading global commercial services provider to the life sciences industry, engaged Valuebound to develop a collaborative content management platform for interactive multi-format, multi device report creation.

Through these partnerships, Valuebound offered a perfect solution for transforming unstructured, disorganized databases into an automated, interoperable, and intelligent platform. The platforms are integrated with other analytics and reporting tools like tableau and support custom template creation in various formats, which enables end users to seamlessly communicate with each other while contributing for the content creation with complete control over the entire process.

Valuebound offered agile project management, dynamic systems development, and extreme project management for developing the solutions.

Valuebound also engaged in developing a learning management solution for a leading pharma company. The platform offered a scalable solution used right now by users across the globe.

Piyush Sharma, Chief Technology Officer of Valuebound, said, "The siloed information in various repositories throughout the organization causes redundancy of data, applications, processes, and infrastructure across the activities of drug development, testing, and finally commercialization. This in-effect has a negative impact because it increases costs, decreases productivity and reduces agility of business to adopt changes. For larger projects with constantly changing requirements, we follow an iterative and incremental project management approach." He further added that Valuebound's IT solutions help pharmaceutical clients in mapping complex processes, while also responding to constantly shifting frameworks. The security requirements and validation that comes with such processes, become easy to accomplish with the consulting, conception, and implementation solutions.

Technologies used and way forward for Pharma

The Pharma and healthcare industry is currently focused towards upgrading patient and physician decision-making processes, providing personalized patient engagement, and managing secure cloud platforms. Valuebound is working hand in glove with the leading pharma clients to deliver digital solutions with latest engineering technologies like React, React Native, NodeJS, Drupal, MYSQL database, Redux, MongoDB, along with third-party integrations with DAM (Nuxeo/ Bynder).

Valuebound builds digital user experience platforms that bring technology and people together. It combines engineering capabilities with a rich legacy in design and industry expertise to create future-ready digital products. Valuebound enables enterprises to drive competitive advantage, with a focus on modernization, innovation, user engagement and speed-to-market.

