Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Van Heusen, India's leading premium fashion brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Strategically located at Shop No.4, Ground & First Floor, Greenscape Shakti, Sector 15, this compact-yet-chic outlet brings a whole new level of retail experience to the city's style-conscious professionals.

This store is more than just a shopping destination--it's a lifestyle hub designed to reflect Mumbai's modern urban pulse. From high-powered workwear to elevated casuals and curated accessories, it brings the entire Van Heusen universe under one roof.

Smart. Sustainable. Stylish.

Setting a new benchmark in smart retail, the store is equipped with smart fitting rooms and personal stylists.

Sustainability is built into the design and paperless receipts, helping customers shop responsibly without compromising on elegance.

Grand Launch Weekend | March 21-23, 2025The three-day launch celebration promises to be nothing short of glamorous:

- Flat Rs1000 OFF on purchases of Rs4999 and above

- Fashion influencers going live with OOTD reels and wardrobe hauls

- Glambot setup, photo booths, customer polls, and giveaways

The launch campaign -- themed "Your Style Hub in the City" -- is already creating buzz among Navi Mumbai's Gen Z and millennial professionals, with targeted social media ads, LinkedIn influencer posts, and exclusive WhatsApp invites.

Designed for Today's Urban Shopper

Inspired by Mumbai's cosmopolitan energy, the store features reflective interiors, an open-ceiling layout, and ambient music to create a luxe, immersive vibe. While the footprint is compact, the design maximizes product exposure and ease of navigation.

Van Heusen has also partnered with local grooming salons and cafes for cross-promotions, reinforcing its strong community presence.

Quotes from the Brand"Belapur is where smart professionals live and shop--we're here to serve their fashion needs."

"A fashion-forward store for a fashion-aware neighborhood."

Store Details

Location: Shop No.4, Ground & First Floor, Greenscape Shakti, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

Timings: 10:30 AM - 9:30PM

