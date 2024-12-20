BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Vanguard today announced plans to establish a new office in Hyderabad, India. The new location will serve as an enduring site for technology development. "Vanguard is a digital-first company, and technology is a critical enabler in delivering investment products and advice to more than 50 million clients," said Nitin Tandon, Global Chief Information Officer at Vanguard. "This investment in our capabilities builds on a decade of work with technology partners in India, enabling us to directly access talent through a lasting Vanguard presence, and increase the proportion of technology crew in our global workforce." The Hyderabad office is expected to open in late 2025 and will be led by Venkatesh Natarajan, an officer in Vanguard's Information Technology division. He currently leads technology development in the Personal Investor division and joined Vanguard in 2019 to oversee enterprise digital marketing and analytics technologies. Prior to Vanguard, Natarajan held leadership roles at Qurate Retail Group, Lowe's Home Improvement, and Walmart. "Our crew members are central to Vanguard's ability to adopt new and innovative technology. I'm excited to lead an office that combines Vanguard's mission-oriented culture with India's top-tier technology talent," said Venkatesh.

