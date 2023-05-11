New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Varun Beverages (VBL) has crossed the Rs one trillion mark with the latest bull run in its stock prices.

In 2023, its stocks accumulated about 20 per cent returns on a cumulative basis, hitting highs. Data showed that they rose by 125 per cent in the past year.

At the time of writing this report, the company's m-cap was at Rs 10.02 trillion (Rs 102,529 crore). The shares were trading at Rs 1,580.

Varun Beverages produce and distribute a wide range of carbonated soft drinks and a large selection of non-carbonated soft drinks, including packaged drinking water.

Brands sold by the beverage firm include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Lemon, Mountain Dew, Seven-Up Nimbooz Masala Soda, Evervess Soda, Duke's Soda and Sting.

Its share of PepsiCo beverages volume sales increased from 26 per cent in fiscal 2011 to over 80 per cent. Although India is its largest market, it has a franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Varun Beverages has 30 manufacturing plants in India. (ANI)

