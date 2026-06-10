Business News | Varvee Global Bags Rs 120.8 Million Order, Reinforcing Growth in Value-Added Textile Markets

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10: Varvee Global Limited (NSE: VGL | BSE: 514274 | INE273D01027), an integrated textile manufacturer engaged in the production of denim, non-denim, shirting, and suiting fabrics, has announced the receipt of a significant purchase order valued at approximately ₹120.8 million. The order comprises the supply of nearly 9 lakh meters of suiting fabrics and highlights the Company's growing presence in value-added textile segments.

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Scheduled for execution over the next three months, the order further strengthens the Company's order book and enhances revenue visibility. The development reflects continued customer confidence in Varvee Global's manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and execution excellence while reinforcing its position in the suiting and shirting fabric market.

The order is aligned with the Company's strategic focus on expanding its non-denim textile business and increasing its presence across higher-value fabric categories. Through continuous investments in product development, customer relationships, and operational efficiencies, Varvee Global remains focused on driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

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Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Varvee Global Limited, said: "We are pleased to secure this order, which underscores the confidence our customers place in our product quality, manufacturing capabilities, and execution excellence. This order strengthens our presence in the suiting and shirting segment and supports our strategy of expanding into higher-value textile categories. We remain committed to enhancing operational efficiencies, delivering superior products, and driving sustainable growth across our business."About Varvee Global Limited

Varvee Global Limited (formerly known as Aarvee Denims and Exports Limited) is an integrated textile manufacturer with capabilities spanning denim, non-denim, shirting, and suiting fabrics. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Company has built a strong presence in the textile industry through its integrated manufacturing operations, customer-centric approach, and focus on product quality.

Following a strategic transformation under new leadership, Varvee Global has emerged with a debt-free balance sheet, a renewed growth vision, and an increasing focus on value-added textile segments. Backed by strong manufacturing capabilities and recognized with an 'IND BB/Positive' issuer rating from India Ratings & Research, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value to stakeholders.

The Company is listed on both the NSE and BSE.

For FY26, the Company reported standalone revenue of ₹628 million, EBITDA of ₹53.66 million, and net profit of ₹124.49 million.

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