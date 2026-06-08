Business News | Vasai-Virar Emerges as Mumbai Metropolitan Region's Next Growth Frontier; AV Group Unveils Landmark Corporate Office

VMPL

Vasai-Virar (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: The skyline of Vasai-Virar is changing rapidly, and with it, the economic and real estate landscape of one of the fastest-growing urban clusters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Once viewed primarily as a suburban extension of Mumbai, the region is increasingly being recognised as an independent growth centre, with many industry observers describing it as the emerging "Fourth Mumbai."

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Reflecting this transformation, AV Group, one of the prominent real estate enterprises in the region, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art corporate office in Vasai-Virar. Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet, the facility is among the largest dedicated real estate offices in the area and is designed to provide an integrated platform for property advisory, sales, investments, customer support and real estate consultancy.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from the fields of business, industry, law, social service and real estate, underlining the growing confidence of stakeholders in the future of the Vasai-Virar region.

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The launch of the new corporate office comes at a time when Vasai-Virar is witnessing unprecedented infrastructure-led growth. The expansion of the metro network, ongoing road connectivity projects, improvements in rail transport, and large-scale public infrastructure investments are steadily enhancing the region's accessibility and livability. These developments, coupled with comparatively affordable housing prices and modern residential projects, have attracted both end-users and long-term investors.

Urban development experts believe that as Mumbai continues to face challenges of limited land availability and escalating property prices, neighbouring growth corridors such as Vasai-Virar are naturally evolving into the next destinations for residential and commercial expansion. The region offers a unique combination of connectivity, affordability and growth potential, making it an increasingly attractive proposition within the MMR.

AV Group's new corporate office aims to provide customers with a seamless, transparent and technology-driven experience under one roof. The company has stated that its focus will remain on delivering reliable guidance, ethical business practices and customer-centric solutions, thereby contributing positively to the organised growth of the real estate sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Mishra, Director of AV Group, observed that Vasai-Virar is entering a defining phase of urban transformation.

"The future of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region lies in its emerging growth corridors. Vasai-Virar is rapidly developing into a modern urban destination with robust infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and significant investment potential. Our new corporate office reflects our long-term commitment to the region and our belief in its extraordinary growth story," he said.

The inauguration of AV Group's landmark corporate office is more than a corporate milestone; it symbolises the confidence that businesses and investors are placing in the future of Vasai-Virar. As the city continues its journey towards becoming a major economic and residential hub of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, such investments stand as a testament to its growing prominence on Maharashtra's urban map.

With infrastructure driving development and private investment complementing public initiatives, Vasai-Virar appears poised to write the next chapter of metropolitan growth--one that many believe could firmly establish it as the "Fourth Mumbai."

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