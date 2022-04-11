Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vasundhara IVF launched its fertility hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to offer quality consultation, clinically reliable treatment assisted by modern and advanced technology and personalised care to its patients with the help of a state-of-the-art IVF Lab & Electronic Witnessing System.

In India, the discussion of infertility as a problem affecting both men and women has recently gained recognition. Infertility is defined as a couple's inability to conceive after one year of unprotected sex or due to any other verified medical issue that prevents it. According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 10-15 per cent of the country's population suffers from fertility difficulties equating to about one in every seven people in a country of 1.4 billion population.

Infertility treatments with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART) in India have grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. Vasundhara IVF inaugurated its IVF & fertility hospital in Lucknow, to provide couples with superior medical diagnosis and treatment methods like genetic testing, laser-assisted hatching, surrogacy, etc. They are providing world-class fertility treatments, with experience of more than 25 years in IVF treatments and successful pregnancy rates.

People are often unaware of IVF treatment, resulting in misunderstandings and misinformation. 3EA, a leading management consulting firm, with a global presence, dedicated its efforts to building brand awareness and helped Vasundhara IVF break the taboos & stereotypes around IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak graced the launch event with his presence and conveyed his thoughts on the benefits that this facility will bring. He also expressed, "We are extremely happy and proud to facilitate the launch of one of the biggest state-of-the-art standalone fertility centres in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. India has become the most sought after destination for all infertility-related treatments, for the affordable and qualitative treatment that the country is able to provide." And thanked Vasundhara IVF for the initiative.

Dr Noopur Bajpai, Chief Medical Director of Vasundhara Lucknow & IVF expert Laparoscopic Surgeon, stated on the occasion that they are committed to providing excellent and patient-centred healthcare. She also commented, "While India has 27.5 million couples with fertility problems, less than 1 per cent seek medical help, owing to a lack of information. At Vasundhara IVF, our mission is to raise awareness and provide access to reliable fertility treatment, as well as to provide world-class fertility care to a location near you."

Vasundhara IVF is backed by the expertise of Dr Sanjay Makwana, (M.B.B.S., M.S., FICOG & FIAGES) Chief Medical Director & Sr. Endoscopic Surgeon & A.R.T. Specialist, and Dr Renu Makwana, (M.B.B.S, M.S. & FICOG) Chief Medical Director Obstetrics & Gynaecology - Head Sr. Gynaecologist & Obstetrician Feto-Maternal Specialist.

Dr Noopur Bajpai added, "We are aiming to deliver fertility treatments that exceed international standards because of our unshakeable commitment to constantly update and absorb the latest technologies from around the world. Male infertility has been on the rise recently as a result of unpredictable lifestyles, environmental conditions, delayed fatherhood, junk food consumption, and other things. We assist guys to overcome infertility challenges and achieve fatherhood with our specialised fertility clinic."

They want to enhance this healthcare by providing clinical expertise and compassion to every couple on their journey. Understanding that infertility is not only a medical issue but also an emotional one. As a result, they want to ensure and provide comprehensive treatment for infertile couples. And their brand tagline: "Bringing colours to life", best summarises who they are, and what is their purpose.

According to a study conducted by 3EA, India's overall general fertility rate has decreased by 19.8 per cent in the last decade. According to WHO, one out of every four couples has experienced difficulties in conceiving. According to recent trend data, India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for Assisted Reproduction Treatments (ART). Vasundhara IVF wishes to provide IVF and fertility services in Lucknow and thereafter in the entire Uttar Pradesh, at an affordable and sustainable cost.

With a legacy of over 25 years in IVF Treatments and successful IVF pregnancy rates, Vasundhara IVF is named among the top fertility hospitals having IVF doctors and infrastructure. Vasundhara IVF Lucknow is established to nurture cutting-edge technologies along with individualised treatment for many couples struggling with infertility and provides a variety of reproductive options, including IVF, ICSI, and egg storage.

The launch event concluded with a few words from Dr Sanjay Makwana expressing, "We are delighted to launch our hospital in Lucknow. The necessity for organised and professional players in the infertility arena has grown critical. Many people are unaware of the options for achieving parenthood through sophisticated reproductive treatments based on technology. With the best embryologists and fertility specialists on staff, we are dedicated to assisting couples in realising their parental goals. Infertility is still a taboo subject in many circles, and we're working to dispel myths and educate couples about reproductive treatments through a variety of efforts."

