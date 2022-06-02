Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): On May 28, 2022, Vauld founders - Darshan Bathija and Sanju Kurian - were featured in Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list.

Founded in 2018 by Darshan Bathija and Sanju Kurian, Vauld, a Singapore-based global Crypto platform, provides a suite of products that focus on long-term wealth generation for its crypto investors, including fixed deposits and asset-backed lending and borrowing. Vauld is easy to use, intuitive, and also provides automatic investment plans that focus on wealth creation for its customer base.

Also Read | The Chorus for Dismissal of the #NeiphiuRio -led #NDPP -#BJP … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

In July 2021, Vauld raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by PayPal founder Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures. The company has customers from 190 countries and average deposits per customer of $20,000. Vauld recently announced a multi-year partnership with F1 Team Alfa Romeo.

On being featured in Forbes, Darshan Bathija said: "We have great people working together as a team of high performers. We're looking forward to taking our learnings and providing new features and tools to help our investors realize their financial objectives."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Seizes Part of 'Severodonetsk City' in Eastern Ukraine.

Sanju Kurian said: "I have always been fascinated by finance and the field of cryptocurrencies excited me. With Vauld, we now aim to make it a neo-bank like any of the nationalized banks in India with the help of our very well-learned and knowledgeable team.

Darshan comes from a family background of 4 generations of financiers. He has worked as the Head of Partnerships at TapChief. Before TapChief, he worked at Piramal Capital, a real estate NBFC and facilitated loans totalling $100 million against assets.

Sanju built the technical team at Kings Leaning from the ground up, which served more than 20 million users across various platforms. He has led multiple teams across multiple domains, including Python/Django, native mobile development (Android IOS, KaiOS), AngularJS, DevOps, design, and analytics.

Vauld was launched in 2018, and since its inception, it has established its presence in over 190 countries in the world, with a user base of more than 150,000. In July of last year, Vauld raised $25 million from Valar Ventures, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, and Cadenza Capital in its Series A funding.

Vauld offers users many ways to earn and build crypto wealth including its sophisticated asset-backed lending and borrowing platform, which currently supports over 30 cryptocurrencies and offers the most competitive rates to users in more than 190 countries. With a user base of more than 150,000 + users it aims to provide financial services that focus on long-term wealth generation.

Vauld aims to incorporate the core elements of banking for every user including capital growth, value, easy spending, and exchange. Vauld intends to treat cryptocurrencies as a separate asset class and offers services to ensure technologies are based on blockchain. The platform recently launched 250+ tokens making it one of the biggest listing campaigns by a crypto-currency exchange platform.

Website - https://www.vauld.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)