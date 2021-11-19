New Delhi (India), November 19 (ANI/PNN): Vector Biotek Private Limited, India's leading manufacturer of medical diagnostic devices, has launched the 'Unicorn 480,' a highly sophisticated biochemistry analyzer designed to perform 400 tests in an hour with no manual error.

Vector Biotek, a flagship company of the Beacon Group headquartered in Gujarat's Navsari district, is synonymous with laboratory automation in clinical chemistry haematology.

Unicorn 480 is a power-packed instrument for the Indian in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies. Apart from improving the efficiency, accuracy, and precision, this highly-advanced instrument reduces cost and labour for each test performed.

From self-sterilizing containers and equipment to generating analysis reports, Unicorn 480 helps the clinical laboratory load about 88 biochemical reagents and 119 patients' samples at one go. The facility of refrigeration of reagent and sample storage ensures improved efficiency, prevents cross-contamination and carryover.

In the Covid-19 era, saving a life and time and accuracy have become critical components in India's medical field. The Unicorn 480 provides the ideal balance of speed and accuracy for clinical chemistry testing, revolutionizing the scope of modern medicine and diagnosis.

In the past few decades, biochemical investigation based on body fluids has gained momentum in laboratory medicine. Despite being one of the most commonly utilized tests, analysis of body fluids remains a taxing task in clinical pathology.

"For years, the biochemistry investigations are being performed in medical laboratories using a variety of techniques, of which one major technique is to use intensity colour measurement as per biochemical reactions. Using this technique, a variety of biochemical compounds of the human body are measured, and the results are used to guide the diagnosis and treatment of patients," said a company spokesperson.

"Unicorn 480 is outfitted with all modern hi-tech amenities," he added. This equipment's operation is designed to be user-friendly and straightforward by incorporating software that allows the operator to monitor progress. The software flags any abnormalities discovered in the results, making pre-diagnosis as simple as ABC for the lab operators. Its low-maintenance and high-reliability characteristics make it an absolute must-have for pathology practitioners and businesses."

