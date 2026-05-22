Business News | Veda Solar Begins Commercial Production of 550wp to 630wp Solar Modules, Expands Manufacturing Strength

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Veda Solar has started commercial production of its 550wp to 630wp solar modules, marking an important step in the company's manufacturing growth.

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The launch adds depth to Veda Solar's broader product portfolio and reinforces its position as the best solar module manufacturer in Surat, a solar module manufacturer with 1.5 GW capacity, and a best solar manufacturing company in Gujarat.

TL;DR

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* Veda Solar has started commercial production of 550wp to 630wp solar modules.

* The launch strengthens the company's active supply portfolio for commercial and utility-scale buyers.

* Veda Solar combines 1.5 GW production capacity with TOPCon and bifacial technology, BIS-certified quality, and long-term warranty support.

* The company continues to position itself as a dependable manufacturing partner for India's growing solar market.

Production milestone

The 550wp to 630wp modules are now part of Veda Solar's commercial supply lineup.

This means the company is moving beyond product readiness and into active market delivery, giving buyers more options within a wider portfolio designed for real project needs.

That portfolio already includes monofacial, bifacial, black, and poly modules.

Veda Solar's product strategy is built around flexibility, allowing the company to serve rooftop, commercial, and utility-scale projects through a strong manufacturing base and a focused B2B approach. Buyers can explore the company's active range on the products page.

Built on manufacturing depth

Veda Solar's growth story is not based on a single product. It is built on manufacturing depth.

* The company highlights 1.5 GW production capacity and positions itself as a solar module manufacturing company in India that can support MW and GW-scale supply requirements.

* Its manufacturing approach is backed by advanced N-Type TOPCon technology, BIS-certified quality, and strict testing before products leave the line.

* Veda Solar's bifacial modules are designed to capture up to 30 percent more energy through dual-sided generation, while its broader lineup supports cost efficiency, design flexibility, and site-specific needs across different segments.

Why buyers pay attention

Solar buyers are no longer evaluating suppliers on pricing alone. They also look at execution, documentation, delivery discipline, warranty clarity, and long-term support.

* This is where Veda Solar is trying to stand apart as a commercial solar module supplier India can rely on for serious project requirements.

* The company emphasizes fixed delivery schedules, transparent terms, third-party testing, and after-sales support.

* It also presents itself as a bankable solar module manufacturer India, offering verified manufacturing data, factory audit support, and lender-ready documentation for projects where financing confidence matters.

For customers evaluating long-term value, Veda Solar also highlights the role of warranty and continuity. Its product positioning supports the image of a solar module manufacturer with 25-year warranty and a solar module supplier with delivery guarantee India can consider for dependable supply.

Management perspective

Commercial production of the 550wp to 630wp modules is an important milestone for Veda Solar, but it is also part of a larger vision.

Our focus is on building a strong manufacturing platform, expanding our product portfolio, and serving customers with quality, consistency, and clear execution. We want buyers to see Veda Solar as a long-term manufacturing partner," said a Veda Solar management representative.

About Veda Solar

Veda Solar is a Surat-based manufacturer focused on high-efficiency bifacial and TOPCon solar modules for commercial and utility-scale projects.

The company highlights 1.5 GW production capacity, BIS-certified quality, advanced solar technology, and a customer-first model built around reliability, transparency, and measurable performance.

More information is available on the homepage, why us, and about us pages.

Contact Veda Solar to discuss product supply, project requirements, and commercial partnership opportunities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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