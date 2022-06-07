New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, is proud to declare that its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GHG or greenhouse gas emissions intensity (carbon footprint) by around 12 per cent in FY22 over the previous fiscal, while increasing production volume by 20 per cent.

On World Environment Day, Vedanta Aluminium commits to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 25% by 2030, over FY21 baseline, as part of its climate action endeavours. Historically, Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21 per cent in the 2012-21 period, while almost tripling its production in the same period.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held.

Vedanta Aluminium has deployed a multi-pronged approach for combating climate change. This includes operating plants at high levels of operational efficiencies, increasing quantum of renewables in energy mix, and transitioning to cleaner fuels from fossil fuels. Testimony to its climate action initiatives:

* Vedanta Aluminium is the first from India to launch low carbon 'green' aluminium, branded Restora, whose carbon footprint is nearly half of the global threshold of 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium for low carbon aluminium

Also Read | KIYG 2021: Shuttler Unnati Hooda Beats Tasnim Mir in Nail-Biter To Win Title.

* Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest consumer of renewable energy, at 3 billion units in FY22

* The company has signed a Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable energy for its aluminium smelters

* It has commissioned India's largest industrial electric fleet of 27 forklifts powered by lithium-ion batteries

* It has expanded its existing carbon sink with plantation of 4 lakh more saplings in FY22

* Vedanta Aluminium's BALCO plant continues to be the national benchmark in lowest Specific Power Consumption or SPC (a metric which establishes the energy efficiency of operations; lower SPC denotes higher energy efficiency)

* Operational efficiency and energy conservation initiatives have resulted in energy savings of 23 lakh Giga Joules in FY22

* Created 9 rainwater harvesting infrastructures in last fiscal alone, having a combined water saving potential of 194 million litres

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium's approach to sustainable development, Rahul Sharma, CEO - Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited, said, "Being India's largest producers of aluminium, we firmly believe in our role as climate action stewards while being industry leaders. We have set ambitious targets for ourselves on our road to Net Zero Carbon by 2050, with the first milestone being 25% reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030. We have adopted a 360-degree approach to sustainable development, which includes products, processes, technology, policy and partnerships. We believe our actions will help build a net-zero climate-resilient business, while creating virtuous circles of sustainable growth, jobs and opportunities - for us, our stakeholders, the nation and world at large."

The past year has seen Vedanta Aluminium increase its focus significantly in the areas of carbon reduction, renewable energy, biodiversity, air, water, waste management and communities. For instance, the company has signed several MoUs with India's leading technology institutes for extracting residual value out of industrial by-products like fly-ash and bauxite-residue, as well as establishing circular economy avenues for their utilization.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)