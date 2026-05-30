Business News | Vedic Astrologer Anmol Kapoor Unveils Dasa Mahavidya, A Powerful New Book Exploring the Divine Feminine Through Astrology and Tantra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Following the success of his debut title Astrology Fast Forwarded, noted Vedic astrologer and spiritual educator Anmol Kapoor has announced the launch of his second book, Dasa Mahavidya, a deeply researched work that explores the Ten Great Wisdom Goddesses of Sanatana Dharma through the interconnected lens of Tantra, Jyotisha, consciousness, and karmic evolution.

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Kapoor, founder of AK Astrology TV, has earned recognition for presenting complex Vedic and spiritual concepts in a format accessible to modern audiences without compromising traditional depth. Through his consultations, lectures, webinars, and digital teachings, he has cultivated a growing international community interested in Nakshatras, karmic astrology, spiritual remedies, and consciousness-based interpretations of planetary influence.

With Dasa Mahavidya, Kapoor moves beyond conventional astrological writing and enters one of the most esoteric and transformative dimensions of Hindu spiritual philosophy.

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At the center of the book are the Dash Mahavidyas, the ten cosmic forms of the Divine Feminine revered in Tantra and Devi traditions. Rather than approaching them solely as mythological deities or symbolic figures, Kapoor presents the Mahavidyas as living spiritual forces that influence human consciousness, emotional struggles, karmic lessons, and inner awakening.

The cover art of book has been designed by Ms. Suvekesha Pandey, whose creative vision sought to capture the deeper spiritual essence of the Mahavidyas. Through the artwork, she expresses the idea that all forms of the Divine Feminine ultimately emerge from and dissolve back into the One Supreme Shakti - Devi Durga

The book offers a rare synthesis of astrology and Mahavidya wisdom, examining how planetary energies, karmic patterns, chakras, and spiritual psychology intersect with the transformative power of the Divine Feminine. Kapoor also explores how these energies manifest through themes such as fear, desire, speech, discipline, suffering, healing, relationships, abundance, and liberation.

One of the defining aspects of the work is its attempt to reposition astrology as more than a predictive science.

According to Kapoor, the grahas are not merely indicators of events, but forces that shape consciousness itself. Within this framework, the Mahavidyas emerge as transformative energies capable of helping individuals navigate psychological, emotional, and spiritual challenges.

"The Mahavidyas are not distant mythological figures," Kapoor writes in the book. "They are the hidden energies operating within every human experience. They reveal themselves through crisis, silence, desire, fear, transformation, wisdom, and ultimately liberation."

The release has already attracted praise from respected scholars and spiritual practitioners.

In his foreword, Dr. Vidya Sagar describes the book as "an exceptional contribution that brings together astrology, karma, and Mahavidya wisdom in a structured and insightful manner." He further notes that while Mahavidya traditions have long existed within devotional and tantric practices, very few contemporary works have attempted to connect them directly with practical astrological understanding.

Dr. Ranju Thakkar, who has also contributed a foreword to the book, calls the work "a lighthouse for seekers prepared to confront the deeper dimensions of the self," while highlighting Kapoor's uncommon effort to map the Mahavidyas with planetary energies and the Ascendant.

Beyond astrology enthusiasts, the book is expected to appeal to readers interested in Tantra, Devi worship, mysticism, consciousness studies, symbolism, and spiritual philosophy.

Industry observers note that the release comes at a time when interest in the Divine Feminine and esoteric Hindu traditions is rapidly expanding among younger audiences seeking a more experiential and introspective connection with spirituality.

Over the years, Anmol Kapoor has built a reputation for exploring lesser-discussed aspects of Jyotisha and Vedic spirituality through AK Astrology TV, particularly subjects involving karmic patterns, hidden planetary influences, and inner transformation.

With Dasa Mahavidya, Kapoor further positions himself among a newer generation of spiritual authors working to reinterpret ancient wisdom traditions for contemporary seekers.

Rather than presenting itself as a conventional religious text, the book frames the Mahavidyas as pathways toward deeper self-understanding and spiritual awakening.

As the book concludes:

"Some books explain the Mahavidyas.

This book seeks to help the reader experience them."

Dasa Mahavidya by Anmol Kapoor is currently available in eBook format through the official AK Astrology TV platform and on Amazon Kindle. Print editions are expected to be released soon.

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