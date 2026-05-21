Business News | VELVEX and Lucknow Super Giants Partnership Drives More Than Just Visibility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: As VELVEX strengthens its position in India's automotive aftermarket segment, the company's collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants is becoming an increasingly important part of its overall brand strategy. More than just a sports sponsorship, the partnership represents VELVEX's larger vision of increasing customer trust, improving brand awareness, and building long-term recall among Indian consumers.

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Founded in 2015, VELVEX entered the market with a clear objective of creating a strong and dependable automotive product portfolio across India. Over the years, the company has expanded steadily across multiple categories while consistently staying committed to its core brand values of reliability, consistency, and trust.

These principles continue to shape what VELVEX describes as its "X Factor."

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"For us, the idea is simple. Customers should never have to worry about whether the product will perform when needed," said Mr. Varun Agrawal, Executive Director of Nandan Petrochem Limited, during an exclusive interaction. "That peace of mind and dependability is what VELVEX stands for."

As the company expanded across India's growing automotive lubricant and aftermarket industry, VELVEX also refreshed its brand identity to better resonate with younger and more modern audiences. Along with adding AdBlue to its expanding product portfolio, the company introduced a more contemporary and engaging brand image designed to feel relatable while maintaining credibility.

VELVEX believes that modern consumers look beyond performance alone and increasingly connect with brands that also have personality and authenticity. Keeping this in mind, the company has consciously shaped a communication style that feels approachable, engaging, and consumer-friendly while continuing to retain the trust associated with automotive products.

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This philosophy is strongly reflected in the company's partnership with Lucknow Super Giants.

According to the management, Lucknow was always considered a natural fit for the brand because the city's values of discipline, resilience, and determination closely reflect the company's own mindset. Uttar Pradesh also remains one of VELVEX's strongest business markets, making the collaboration strategically significant from both a market expansion and branding perspective.

The association with Lucknow Super Giants has allowed VELVEX to substantially improve its visibility and strengthen customer trust through one of India's most emotionally engaging platforms. Cricket continues to command unmatched popularity across the country, giving brands a unique opportunity to create stronger recall among consumers.

"Cricket creates recall in a very different way," shared Mr. Vikas Gupta, CEO of Nandan Petrochem Limited. "When consumers repeatedly see a brand associated with something they genuinely care about, familiarity and trust begin building naturally over time."

Instead of approaching the collaboration only from a sponsorship perspective, VELVEX has focused significantly on creating meaningful engagement opportunities for consumers, mechanics, and retailers. The company has taken customers, mechanics, and retail partners to several Lucknow Super Giants matches, helping build memorable experiences and stronger emotional connections with the brand.

VELVEX has also incorporated the partnership into its mechanic engagement ecosystem through reward-based contests hosted on its mechanic app. These initiatives are helping increase participation and involvement at the ground level while strengthening the company's relationship with mechanics and service professionals.

Alongside the LSG collaboration, the company continues investing heavily in on-ground marketing initiatives and retailer engagement programmes across India. VELVEX currently works closely with over 500 retailers through multiple outreach activities and activation campaigns aimed at strengthening its automotive aftermarket presence.

According to Mr. Vikas Gupta, maintaining consistency while continuously introducing innovation remains central to the success of the partnership.

"Consistency creates memory. Innovation keeps people interested," he explained. "That balance is what helps a brand move from being known to becoming preferred."

Going forward, VELVEX sees cricket partnerships as an important long-term strategy for the company's future growth. With cricket continuing to enjoy massive cultural influence and audience engagement in India, the brand believes the sport provides the ideal platform to create deeper emotional connections with consumers and strengthen long-term loyalty.

Through its combination of trust, innovation, and strategic engagement, VELVEX continues building its reputation as a dependable and growing automotive aftermarket brand in India.

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