Sonepat (Haryana) [India], February 26: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat is set to host Verge 2025, its flagship Annual Technical Fest, bringing together students, innovators, and tech enthusiasts for an exhilarating showcase of talent, creativity, and cutting-edge technology. Scheduled to take place on March 1-2, 2025, at the university campus in Sonepat, Haryana, this two-day event promises to be a hub of technological exploration, competitive spirit, and groundbreaking ideas.

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat (SRMUH) is a premier educational institution dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. Located in Sonepat, Haryana, the university is a hub for transformative learning and leadership development. As a part of the respected SRM Group with over five decades of educational excellence, the institution empowers students with the skills, knowledge, and values needed in a global world.

Verge 2025 Will Be A Gathering of Curious Minds and Warm Hearts

Verge 2025 is designed to inspire and empower the next generation of engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. With an expected footfall of over 5,000 attendees, the fest will feature a series of competitions, hackathons, workshops, panel discussions, and keynote sessions led by renowned industry experts and academicians. This year's edition is set to be bigger than ever, with participation from over 100 institutions and a social media reach surpassing 1 million users. With an impressive prize pool worth over Rs10,00,000, Verge 2025 aims to push boundaries, encourage problem-solving, and spark innovation across multiple disciplines.

* Participants: 1,500+

* Judges & Mentors: 50+

* Projects & Exhibitions: 100+

* Workshops: 10+

The event also features more than 15 lightning talks and 5 panel discussions.

A Next-Gen Fest Where Tech History Gets Its First Draft.

In this modern world, technology often seems complex and distant. Verge Technical Fest, however, is a reminder that behind every piece of technology is a human story - one of curiosity, determination, and hope. The event is crafted to encourage participants to think simply yet creatively, tackling real challenges with fresh ideas. It offers a welcoming space for those who wish to explore new ideas, learn from one another, and grow both personally and professionally.

Experiences That Speak to the Soul

The fest offers a variety of events that combine learning with hands-on experience. Each activity is designed to be both a challenge and a source of inspiration:

* SRM Builds 6.0: A 30+ hour hackathon where teams work together to build innovative solutions. This event is not just about coding; it is about the joy of creating and the satisfaction of overcoming obstacles through teamwork.

* Root Access Denied: An engaging challenge in cybersecurity where participants test their skills in ethical hacking. It is an opportunity to learn, solve problems, and appreciate the careful work behind digital security.

* Bug Bounty & Cryptic Hunt: These activities invite participants to solve puzzles and find hidden clues. They are simple in design but rich in challenge, making them both fun and thought-provoking.

* Mark-1 and RoboLiga: Robotics events where creative engineering meets imaginative design. These competitions show that technology can be both precise and artistic.

* Velocity & Revvd: High-speed drone and RC car races that bring an exciting mix of skill and adrenaline. These races are a testament to the spirit of competition and the thrill of pushing limits.

Each event has been thoughtfully planned to inspire and to remind participants that innovation is not just about machines and software, but also about the people behind them.

Startup Expo: A Launchpad for Future Entrepreneurs

One of the key highlights of Verge 2025 will be the Startup Expo, an initiative to bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors. The expo will showcase next-generation startups, live product demonstrations, and expert-led panel discussions on topics shaping the future of technology and business. The event will also host Startup Pitch Battles, giving young innovators a chance to present their ideas to a distinguished panel of mentors and investors.

Setting Futuristic Goals Through Shared Learning

Verge Technical Fest is more than a series of competitions. It is an opportunity to build lasting connections and to learn from one another. The fest will feature a series of interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and inspirational talks by leading experts from the industry. These sessions are designed to offer simple, clear insights into the latest trends and ideas, making complex topics accessible to all. Here, every question is welcomed, and every idea is valued, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future.

Code, Create, Compete--Because The Future Won't Wait.

In an age of rapid change, Verge Technical Fest 2025 stands as a reminder that the true power of technology lies in its ability to bring people together. This event invites all those who dream, innovate, and believe in a better tomorrow to join in the celebration. It is a call to experience the excitement of learning, the warmth of shared goals, and the hope that every new idea carries.

For further details on event schedules, participation, and registration, please visit www.srmuniversity.ac.in or follow the event on social media at @srmuniversitydelhincrsnp & @verge.srmuh

Email: verge@srmuniversity.ac.in

Contact Numbers: 8953348042 | 9818467914 | 9797240270

