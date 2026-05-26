Business News | VergeCloud and KDEM Launch Dhruva: Rs 5 Crore in Cloud Infrastructure Credits for Indian Startups

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: VergeCloud, in official collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), has launched the Dhruva programme for Indian startups. The programme commits Rs 5 Crore in sponsored cloud infrastructure credits to over 1,100 eligible companies. Selected startups receive access to VergeCloud's CDN, WAF, DDoS protection, DNS, and edge infrastructure platform from day one, at no cost to them.

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Most Indian startups treat security and performance infrastructure as a cost to defer. This becomes a liability during a breach, a downtime event, or a compliance audit. As the DPDP Act 2023 and CERT-In requirements become enforceable across 2026, the gap between what early-stage companies need and what they can afford has become a structural problem for India's startup ecosystem.

The Cyber Threat Reality for Indian Startups

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India has more than 900 million internet users, the second-largest user base in the world. It is also the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks globally. According to CloudSEK's Threat Landscape Report 2024, 95 Indian entities were hit by data theft attacks in 2024 alone. Indian organisations faced an average of 2,011 cyberattacks per week in 2025, significantly above the global average, according to Check Point Software Technologies.

Two barriers keep most startups exposed. The first is cost. Production-grade cloud security and delivery infrastructure carries implementation costs that price out most early-stage companies. The second is awareness. According to Proofpoint's 2025 Voice of the CISO report, 74 percent of Indian CISOs admitted their organisations were unprepared to respond to a cyberattack. Dhruva removes both barriers at once.

How the Dhruva Programme Works

Applications are reviewed by an independent five-member jury comprising senior leaders from India's top technology institutions, national cybersecurity organisations, and global enterprises. The jury evaluates each submission in anonymised form across product strength, industry vertical, infrastructure setup, user base, and growth trajectory. No single member holds veto power. Selections are announced on 5 July 2026.

Every selected startup receives onboarding and configuration support, workshops on cloud security and scalability, and compliance readiness guidance covering the DPDP Act 2023 and CERT-In directives. Startups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities receive additional consideration from the jury, aligned with KDEM's Beyond Bengaluru initiative. Target sectors include Fintech, Healthtech, Edtech, SaaS, OTT, Gaming, and AI companies.

Programme tiers:

- Nebula: For startups building the next big thing in India's digital economy- Nova: For startups ready to grow fast without infrastructure holding them back- Stellar: For platforms serving thousands of users across India every day- Cosmic: For companies with the scale and vision to compete on a global stageHow to Apply

Any incorporated Indian startup operating as a private limited company, can apply through the VergeCloud Dhruva programme page at https://www.vergecloud.com/lp/dhruva/. The VergeCloud team responds within 24 hours of submission. Applications close on 30th June 2026. The jury reviews on a rolling basis, so earlier submissions move faster.

"I am pleased to announce that this collaboration with KDEM marks an important step toward strengthening India's startup ecosystem. At VergeCloud, we believe that every startup should have access to world-class cloud security and high-performance infrastructure from day one. Through this initiative, we aim to empower startups across Karnataka and beyond to scale securely, innovate faster, and build globally competitive digital products," said Rahul Raj Singh, Managing Director and CRO, VergeCloud Pvt. Ltd.

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