New Delhi [India], March 1: Verteil Technologies proudly showcased its innovative NDC solutions at SATTE 2025, South Asia's largest travel and tourism exhibition, held at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka, New Delhi. The event, which ran from February 19th to 21st, provided an excellent platform for Verteil to connect with travel agencies, airlines, and industry leaders. In a significant event highlight, Verteil Technologies was honored with the prestigious 'Travel Tech Provider of the Year' award at the 7th Edition of the SATTE Awards, held on February 20th. This award recognizes Verteil's pioneering contributions to advancing airline retailing through NDC technology, empowering travel sellers worldwide with next-gen booking, servicing, and content capabilities. "We are incredibly proud to receive this award at SATTE 2025," said Jerrin Jos, CEO & Founder of Verteil Technologies. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to reshaping the future of airline distribution and supporting travel sellers with the most advanced tools to succeed in an evolving industry." Throughout the exhibition, Verteil's team engaged with hundreds of attendees at Booth B198, Hall 2B, demonstrating the platform's capabilities, including seamless booking and ticketing, automated refunds, dynamic pricing, and personalized offers. The booth buzzed with activity as travel sellers explored how Verteil's platform simplifies operations and enhances the traveler experience. Verteil's presence at SATTE further solidified its position as a leader in NDC adoption, with key airline partners and travel sellers expressing enthusiasm for future collaborations. The award win is a testament to Verteil's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in travel technology. As Verteil continues to expand globally, the company remains dedicated to empowering the travel ecosystem and driving the industry toward a more connected and customer-centric future. For more information, visit www.verteil.com.

