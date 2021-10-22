New York [US], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Group, the world's 19th most innovative company across the globe; announced today the appointment of Farouk Khailann as Senior Executive Advisor to the board & Shitij Taneja as Chief Commercial Officer for Vertex Next (Middle East & Africa).

Farouk Khailann is an African Entrepreneur with a strong commitment to Africa's economic growth. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings, an Africa focused investment holding company with assets and projects in Ghana, Liberia, Gambia and Sierra Leone. The company operates in the areas of construction, agribusiness, financial technology, real estate, energy and investment consultancy.

Farouk Khailann is also the Managing Partner of American music star Akon for his Akon Lighting Africa project. Farouk Khailann is also actively involved in the financial technology industry. He is a shareholder and Senior Vice President at Ezipay Africa, one of Africa's fastest growing fintechs and partner at Paygenie, a micro credit fintech in Ghana that works in partnership with Zenith Bank and Hollard insurance.

Farouk Khailann holds a number of international appointments. He is the Deputy Executive Director of Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Jury Member of US USD 1M Hult Prize Startup Challenge, Member of Global Investors Committee at World Angel Business Investment Forum, Honorary advisor of Asia CEO Community, Board member of World Innovation Alliance, Senior Advisor of Unimeier University (Italy), Board Member of UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and Vice Chairman of African Institute of Small Scale Mining.

Farouk Khailann currently works closely with the offices of five African presidents on various interventions geared towards the economic transformation of their respective countries.

"As Vertex continues to meet the expanding demand for products and solutions, I warmly thank Gagan Arora for placing their confidence in me as Senior Executive Advisor to the board," said Khailann. "I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time - the needs of Vertex clients, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. Vertex is dealing with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all Vertex stakeholders for years to come," said Farouk.

Adding to their leadership, Vertex Group also announced Shitij Taneja as their Chief Commercial Officer for Vertex Next.

Shitij, an expert with key domain knowledge in business development, planning, implementing and coordinating he has filled in the shoes for major leadership roles and facilitated corporate trainings to renowned professionals across Middle East and Africa primarily in financial product training, risk analysis, and Project Management.

Taneja is acknowledged for his expertise in large scale exhibitions planning and management, strategic sales & marketing and business development initiatives, campaign coordination, regulatory advice and collaborating on trade shows and exhibitions across diverse markets.

His exemplary relationship and network building skills is well known within the industry as tie ups with major business houses, government entities and decision makers in the Middle East and African Region.

As attendees demand for more personalized experience increases Mr. Taneja, with his dynamic leadership skills takes over and aims towards creating Global Platforms for Industries, Special Markets and Consumers to trade, expand and innovate.

"I believe in creating specialized forums with expertise and skill for focused industries facilitating Decision Makers & Influencers namely authorities, buyers, sellers & manufacturers to explore future opportunities and change the dynamics of trade," said Shitij Taneja, Chief Commercial Officer; Vertex Next. "I am excited to join Vertex and drive sustainable growth through events, exhibitions conferences and digital learning. Vertex has a rich history of achievements. Under Gagan's leadership, the Company has continued to deliver strong results over the years and across the globe. I am very excited to be a part of this team," he later added.

"I am delighted that Farouk and Shitij are joining Vertex. They are highly experienced International Executives with a strong track record of driving growth and business performance in multiple fields. I am confident that under their leadership, Vertex will continue its positive momentum and capitalise on what has been achieved so far. We have worked diligently over the past several years to strengthen our management team and now is the right time to bring on board a Senior Executive Advisor & new CCO of Farouk & Shitij's calibre," said Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO for Vertex Group

Headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex (Group) Global Services is ranked 19th amongst the Top 50 innovation leaders worldwide. The human experience and services delivery leader has been voted the Best Company of the Year 2020 and has achieved sweeping peer recognition for its outstanding employee satisfaction parameters. The diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed service, events & conferences, performance marketing, AI & digital platforms, digital education, revenue and retail mapping services, and a gamut of cloud-tech enabled services slated for cross platform development.

Vertex Global has 3 additional service verticals globally: Vertex Next, Vertex Academy & VCosmos, with key hub offices in US, UK, Canada, Nepal, Philippines, Middle East, and India. Honored as the Best Place to Work, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Fruitful alliances with nation building stakeholders, central and state government partnerships, investors and clients across the spectrum of industry have recognized Vertex as a single window end to end execution specialist for the gamut of digital services and human resource augmentation needs.

Vertex Global Services is committed to its contribution towards a gender-neutral environment, and supports climate sustainability goals with its various CSR activities and continues to donate to pandemic impacted social groups with skill set contributions and other staple support needs.

