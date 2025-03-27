VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: From IIT Batchmates to AI disruptors, four friends came together to build Vestra, a one-of-a-kind AI software company making waves by putting AI in everyone's hands.

The world has witnessed the rise of numerous brands and businesses across various industries. However, only a select few positively disrupt their niches and inspire the next generation with their products and services. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such realm, traditionally dominated by developers, researchers, and large enterprises. Vestra is determined to democratise AI, making it accessible to creators, marketers, solopreneurs, and everyday business professionals. At its core, Vestra represents 'AI made conversational, accessible, and useful for real-world users.'

Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Keshav Musunuri, Nishanth Gunupudi, Saket Diwakar and Shubham Verma, Vestra empowers non-technical users to effortlessly build AI agents through natural language interactions. Keshav Musunuri honed his exceptional product delivery skills while working in the meticulous Japanese market at Works Applications in Tokyo. He is a serial entrepreneur, having co-founded successful ventures like AIsence(AI consulting), Seek(An interest-driven social network), Swoop(A fantasy cricket platform), and Skello(social prediction marketplace) alongside his roommate Shubham Verma. Shubham, equally driven as a serial entrepreneur, gained valuable industry experience at new-age tech PolicyBazaar before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey. Saket Diwakar, a second-time founder himself, previously led the engineering team at India's revolutionary content platform, ShareChat. Nishanth Gunupudi mastered the art of building scalable enterprise solutions during his tenure at the global technology giant Oracle, and has successfully delivered innovative AI solutions to clients worldwide. The four founders share a friendship dating back to 2011 when they were batchmates living in the same hostel wing, exchanging ideas and exploring innovation late into the night.

Their collective passion for technology and innovation led them to identify a critical gap in the AI industry - accessibility. CEO Keshav Musunuri highlights, "Most AI platforms primarily target developers or large enterprises, whereas Vestra positions itself as the best AI agent builder for non-technical users, emphasising AI workflow automation for everyone. Vestra is designed explicitly for domain experts who lack coding skills but deeply understand their industry."

Unlike technical frameworks like LangGraph and CrewAI, Vestra is fully no-code, offering an adaptive, intent-driven approach. "At Vestra, we're redefining AI, making it radically accessible, deeply personal, and undeniably powerful," said Shubham Verma. "After an intensive six-month journey exploring 700+ AI tools and collaborating with thousands of visionary creators, we've engineered a platform that puts unprecedented creative power directly into the hands of our users, unlocking limitless possibilities." Vestra's unique strength lies in its conversational AI, allowing users to simply describe their goals while the AI platform guides them step-by-step, transforming ideas into reality.

Vestra has been inspired by the transformative potential of AI, positioning itself as the go-to platform where users don't need to understand complex prompts, models, or code. "Domain expertise, not coding, is the new superpower," said Saket Diwakar. "Flexibility and adaptability are core to Vestra's approach. We believe AI solutions should seamlessly integrate with real user challenges."

Inspired by advancement in reasoning capabilities of LLMs like ChatGPT, Claude, Deepseek and Grok, Vestra is launching its own proprietary AI Agent Creation Studio in the near future, further enhancing user capability to effortlessly build and scale AI agents. The founders envision Vestra becoming the default global AI platform, empowering users around the world to create, deploy, and monetise AI agents.

Ultimately, Vestra aims to redefine how people interact with AI, not just through technology but by fostering genuine empowerment and innovation across industries.

Vestra's long-term vision is to become the default platform for non-technical users to build and deploy AI agents globally. The company plans to launch a marketplace where users can publish, monetize, and share their agents creating new economic opportunities for creators while organically expanding the platform's reach through community engagement.

"True engineering is the art of building infrastructure that disappears into the user experience." said Nishanth Gunupudi. "Unlike past tech shifts that rewarded engineers, we believe the next wave will reward domain experts, people who understand problems deeply and can express them clearly. Vestra is here to give them the tools to act on that knowledge."

Explore Vestra's innovative AI solutions at https://vestra.ai/

Follow Vestra on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram at vestra_ai or visit their blog for insights and updates.

