Gurgaon (Haryana)/New Delhi [India], February 20: VFI Group, a global leader in premium sleep solutions, with over four decades of excellence, has launched India's first-of-its-kind, largest mattress and furniture store, Beyond Sleep. Located in the prime location of DLF City Center, MG Road, Gurgaon, spanning 5000 sq. ft. it brings together the world's most celebrated brands, the widest product collection and the finest amenities in one place, under one roof.

The store format is carefully designed to offer an unparalleled shopping experience. With dedicated experience zones, customers can physically test, compare, and customize their selections. The Pillow Bar, an exclusive feature, allows shoppers to find their ideal pillow based on sleep preferences and posture. Additionally, personalized sleep consultation services help customers choose the best mattress based on their individual comfort and health requirements.

Speaking at the launch, Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director - Sales & Marketing, VFI Group, shared, "We all know the importance of a good night's sleep, but finding the perfect mattress can be overwhelming. With Beyond Sleep, we wanted to create more than just a store--we wanted to build an experience where people can truly understand what works best for them. We have carefully curated the finest brands, the widest range, and an environment where customers can take their time, test products, and make informed choices. Our vision is to make Beyond Sleep a household name, and we are starting strong with plans to open 100 stores across India this year and aim to become a Rs. 1000 crore brand in the next three years. We are excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to help people sleep better."

Beyond Sleep is redefining the Indian mattress and furniture industry with a curated selection of global and homegrown brands. It features Serta, America's No.1 luxury mattress brand with over 90 years of heritage, offering products ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 5,12,000. Simmons Beautyrest, the world's most renowned luxury mattress brand, known for its 100-year legacy of sleep innovation, offers ultra-premium products priced between Rs. 1,25,000 and Rs. 13,20,000. Organa, an organic latex mattress from the USA, caters to eco-conscious consumers with sustainable comfort solutions, priced from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 2,40,000. Springfit, a leading premium Indian mattress brand under VFI Group, provides affordable luxury, with a highly inclusive range starting at Rs. 10,000 and going up to Rs. 4,10,000. Alongside mattresses, Beyond Sleep also showcases an exclusive collection of luxury furniture, featuring contemporary and modern designs tailored to elevate homes, offices, and lifestyle spaces.

The grand launch of Beyond Sleep marks a new era in luxury mattress and furniture shopping, further strengthening VFI Group's legacy of quality. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, Thailand, and the USA, the brand continues to push boundaries in comfort, innovation, and sustainability.

Visit Beyond Sleep at www.beyondsleep.in and discover the perfect blend of luxury and innovation.

