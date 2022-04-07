VGL announces the results of the first ever Catapult Program.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): VGL a multi-national and omni-channel online retailer of Fashion Jewellery, Apparels, Lifestyle Products and Accessories serving through TV and Digital Platforms launches 'Catapult' to bring innovative products to market in record time.

A total of 1212 product entries under 572 brands were received from 38 countries. The contestants were shortlisted to 44 finalists who were further invited to share their brand stories and demonstrate their products virtually to the panel of judges in the month of October 2021.

Beyond the suitability of the product for the customers, winners were expected to have something else - a special story to share. The TV Shopping business essentially has an interactive approach where the amazing storytellers will help bring the brand to life.

There were 11 brands that were finalized to launch and VGL is looking forward to finding even more innovative products.

"Each of these entrepreneurs has moved us with their remarkable personal stories and innovative products, we are excited to see the entrepreneurial spirit alive around the world, and we know that our customers will be inspired by these new brands." Says Kulathendral, Head of Innovation & Operations, VGL.

Catapult 21-22 finalists includes brands like Chef Sofi , 4ever Magic Cosmetics, Makeupology , Stella Simone, (already live on modes like TV & web), Vitajuwel , P2 Trading , Healthy Line , Nourison Rug s, Macro Greens , Storage Theory & Machrus, will be live soon on Shop LC and TJC in the upcoming quarter.

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~127 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US, Shop TJC in UK and Shop LC in Germany.

The Company's eCommerce websites www.shoplc.com in the US, www.tjc.co.uk in the UK and www.shoplc.de in Germany, complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. Our SEZ Unit in Jaipur is LEED Platinum Certifiedwhich reassures our commitment of employing sustainable business practices. We are also a 'Great Place To Work®' certified organization across India, US, UK, and Greater China.

Our 2 manufacturing units of India and US' facilities are operating on renewable energy sources. The Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program now "Your Purchase Feeds..." where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 63 million meals in US, UK, Germany, and India since program inception.

