Business News | VGU Engages with Industry Leaders at BNI India National Conference 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 18: Vivekananda Global University (VGU) participated in the BNI India National Conference 2026, held on 16-17 May 2026 at Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre and JECC, with a clear focus on strengthening industry-academia collaboration and reimagining future-ready education. The university used the platform to engage with entrepreneurs, founders, professionals, and business leaders on how higher education must evolve in step with rapid changes across technology, enterprise, innovation, and workforce expectations.

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Prof. D.V.S. Bhagavanulu, Pro President (Research Affairs), VGU, said, "Future-ready education cannot be built in isolation. Universities and industry must work together to create learning ecosystems that develop competence, character, and the confidence to lead in a changing world." He noted that institutions must move beyond conventional delivery models and create meaningful pathways for students through applied learning, interdisciplinary engagement, and research-led problem solving.

Prof. Sudhanshu Sharma said, "The strongest academic models today are those that remain dynamic, responsive, and closely connected to real-world practice. Industry dialogue helps institutions continuously refine curriculum, pedagogy, and student exposure." Discussions at the convention reinforced the importance of live projects, internships, mentorship, and immersive learning opportunities that help students build adaptability, innovation capability, and professional readiness.

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A VGU student participant, Vikram Sharma, who interacted with industry representatives during the event, shared, "The experience gave students direct insight into how industry leaders think about skills, execution, and future careers. It made classroom learning feel more connected to real opportunities."

VGU's participation at the conference reflects its continued commitment to building stronger bridges between education and enterprise, while contributing to an ecosystem in which academia and industry co-create impact for the next generation.

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