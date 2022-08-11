Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India. This new location advances Viasat's continued globalization efforts and expands its presence in India to continue to leverage key engineering and business talent.

Continuing to build upon the Chennai office which first opened in 2015, the Hyderabad office will support Viasat's mission to connect the world with cost-effective, high-speed, high-quality broadband services and furthers the company's strategic globalization efforts. India has become one of Viasat's largest talent centres outside the US and the largest in the Asia Pacific region. Hyderabad is a major hub for technology talent and an ideal location to support Viasat's expansion. The Hyderabad office will work on cutting-edge technologies and businesses to deliver broadband from space.

"Expanding our locations and growing our employment in India to include Hyderabad represents our increasing commitment to growth in the country as well as the larger Asia Pacific region," said Sathya Narayanaswamy, vice president and India country manager for Viasat. "Viasat's global vision includes India as a key player in accelerating our ability to connect the world in the hardest-to-reach places. We look forward to bringing this vision to life."

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For over 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are--on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the activities the Hyderabad office will support, including Viasat's mission to connect the world with cost-effective, high-quality broadband services; and Viasat's increasing commitment to growth in India and the Asia Pacific region. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline, or at all; contractual problems; product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues; technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright (c) 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Viasat, Inc. Contacts: Jessica Packard, Public Relations--Corporate, +1 (442) 357-0327, Jessica.Packard@viasat.com; Paul Froelich/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com

