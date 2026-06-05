Business News | Vibez Estates Signs Sarovar Hotels to Manage VIBEZ SAROVAR PREMIERE in Sakleshpur

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Vibez Estates has entered into a hospitality management agreement with Sarovar Hotels for Vibez Sarovar Premiere, Sakleshpur -- a new hospitality destination being developed amidst the scenic landscapes of Karnataka's Western Ghats.

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Spread across 40 acres in Sakleshpur, the property is surrounded by coffee plantations, rolling hills, and lush greenery, offering guests an experience centred around nature, wellness, and leisure. Through this partnership, Vibez Estates will draw on Sarovar Hotels' hospitality expertise and operational capabilities to manage a 5-star hotel and villa development. Sarovar's extensive distribution network is also expected to help position the property as a preferred choice for travellers looking for immersive experiences in one of South India's fastest-growing leisure destinations.

The project is scheduled to open in 2028 and is expected to contribute to Sakleshpur's steadily growing hospitality ecosystem.Over the past few years, Sakleshpur has become an increasingly popular getaway destination, thanks to its scenic landscapes, pleasant climate, plantation experiences, and convenient access from major cities such as Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Improved infrastructure and growing interest in experience-led travel continue to strengthen the region's tourism potential.A Partnership Between Two Established PlayersVibez Sarovar Premiere brings together two organisations with strong track records in their respective sectors -- a hospitality operator with a wide national footprint and international backing, and a land-asset developer known for its managed-estate expertise.Sarovar Hotels: A Growing Hospitality NetworkSarovar Hotels is among India's largest and fastest-growing hotel management companies, combining a broad network with established operational systems.- More than 150 operational hotels across 90 destinations in India, Nepal, and Africa.- A network of 17 regional sales and reservations offices across India, providing extensive market reach.- A diversified brand portfolio that includes Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip, and Golden Inn.- Backed by Group Du Louvre, headquartered in Paris, which operates a portfolio of approximately 1,700 hotels across 60 countries.- A dedicated Corporate Hospitality Services division serving business schools and corporate institutions in addition to leisure travellers.Vibez Estates: Focused on Managed Land OwnershipEstablished in 2009, Vibez Estates has built a strong presence in India's managed coffee plantation and luxury land ownership segment. The company has focused on creating professionally managed land assets with an emphasis on transparency, long-term value creation, and operational discipline.- More than 1,000 acres of productive, fully managed land assets.- Over 300 investors currently part of the Vibez ecosystem.- More than 15 years of experience focused exclusively on managed land ownership and plantation assets.- Known for its emphasis on transparent ownership structures, clear titles, and professional management.- Vibez Sarovar Premiere represents the company's flagship managed-estate hospitality project in Sakleshpur.Together, the partnership combines Vibez Estates' experience in developing and managing premium land assets with Sarovar Hotels' hospitality expertise, operational systems, and wide-reaching distribution network. The result is a hospitality project designed to blend the character of a boutique hill-country retreat with the advantages of a recognised hotel brand.Key Project Highlights150+Sarovar Hotels operating across India, Nepal, and Africa1,700Hotels worldwide through Group Du Louvre across 60 countries40 AcresContiguous estate set within the Western Ghats2028Planned opening yearCommenting on the partnership, Ashwin Kumar, Founder of Vibez Estates, said:"From the very beginning, our vision for Vibez Sarovar Premiere has been to create a landmark hospitality destination that seamlessly blends luxury, nature, and authentic experiences in the heart of Sakleshpur. Partnering with Sarovar Hotels marks a significant milestone in that journey. Their proven hospitality expertise, operational excellence, and strong national presence make them the ideal partner to manage and operate the property. Together, we are committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience while celebrating the region's rich natural beauty and unique character."Rajesh Ranjan, Senior Vice President - Development, Sarovar Hotels, added:"We are delighted to partner with Vibez Estates for Vibez Sarovar Premiere. Sakleshpur represents a high-potential leisure destination that aligns well with evolving traveller preferences for nature-led and experience-driven stays. Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering the signature hospitality standards of Sarovar Hotels while creating memorable guest experiences in one of Karnataka's most scenic destinations."The partnership reflects a broader trend within India's hospitality sector, where professionally managed destinations are increasingly emerging in leisure markets beyond traditional tourism hubs. As travellers seek more immersive and experience-driven stays, destinations such as Sakleshpur are attracting growing attention from both developers and hospitality operators.With more than 150 operational hotels across India, Nepal, and Africa, Sarovar Hotels continues to expand its presence across key business and leisure markets. Partnerships such as Vibez Sarovar Premiere form part of that growth strategy while helping bring organised hospitality to emerging destinations with strong long-term tourism potential.

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