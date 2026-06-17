Business News | Vibez Manor Wins 'Excellence in Farmland Project' at ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17: Vibez Manor, the flagship managed coffee-estate retreat developed by Vibez Estates Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the Excellence in Farmland Project Award at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026, an initiative by Times Network. The award was presented in Delhi to Mr. Ashwin Kumar K, who accepted the recognition on behalf of the project and its team.

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The ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards celebrate developments that create lasting value while preserving the natural environment. Through Vibez Estates Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Ashwin Kumar K has pioneered sustainable farmland communities that bring together lifestyle and investment potential -- an approach embodied by Vibez Manor, a 12-acre coffee-and-pepper estate of Scandinavian A-frame cottages set in the Western Ghats at Sakleshpur, Karnataka.

According to Mr. Ashwin Kumar K, Founder, Vibez Estates Pvt. Ltd., "This recognition belongs to everyone who believed that you can build something beautiful without taking from the land that hosts it. At Vibez Manor we set out to prove that lifestyle, conservation and genuine investment value can live on the same hillside. To be recognised by ET NOW and Times Network for that vision is deeply humbling,"

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Design that disappears into the landscape

Central to Vibez Manor's distinction is its architecture. The project was designed by Mr. Manjunath and Mrs. Chaithra Manjunath of Whitescape Studio, whose Scandinavian A-frame language allows each cottage to sit lightly within the working coffee plantation -- prioritising privacy, panoramic views and an immersive connection to nature over disruption of the terrain.

"Our brief was simple but demanding: build a home that the forest would still recognise as its own. Every A-frame is oriented to the slope, the light and the canopy, so that comfort and conservation are never in conflict," added, Mr. Manjunath & Mrs. Chaithra Manjunath, Principal Architects, Whitescape Studio.

About Vibez Manor

Vibez Manor offers clear-title ownership of private estate land within an operational Arabica coffee and pepper plantation. The model pairs lifestyle ownership with a dual-yield structure: income from professionally managed hospitality when an owner's cottage is idle, alongside the agricultural upside of the working estate. Day-to-day estate labour, harvest, guest operations and security are managed end-to-end, allowing owners to hold the title and enjoy the retreat without operational burden.

About Vibez Estates Pvt. Ltd.

Vibez Estates Pvt. Ltd. develops sustainable farmland communities in the Western Ghats that blend design-led living with long-term investment value and environmental stewardship. Founded by Mr. Ashwin Kumar K, the company focuses on managed estate retreats that keep land productive and protected while delivering a premium ownership experience.

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