BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading chain of K-12 institutions, hosted unique and heartwarming events titled "Back to Childhood" across corporates in India. It was a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to help corporate parents rediscover their creativity, unwind, and foster stronger team bonds. These events, welcomed thousands of participants and their families across leading organisations such as Gray Matrix, Lupin, and more, proving to be an unforgettable journey into the joys of childhood.

Also Read | Blind, World's Leading Anonymous Professional Community Platform To Launch in India This Month, Will Offer Details About Salaries, Job Postings, Layoffs and More.

The day's activities were thoughtfully planned to create a relaxed and nostalgic atmosphere, allowing employees to step away from their daily routines and enjoy simple, playful moments. Along with their children, they engaged in various activities aimed to spark creativity and strengthen bonds. One highlight was the hands-on clay modelling workshop, where participants had the opportunity to express their artistic side and collaborate on unique creations. Laughter filled the air at the caricature booth, where attendees were transformed into whimsical portraits, resulting in fun and memorable keepsakes. The photo booth also became a popular spot, capturing the day's joy and enabling everyone to share smiles while creating lasting memories in a carefree, stress-free environment.

Each activity was designed to promote collaboration, creativity, and well-being, aligning with VIBGYOR's commitment to holistic development. By encouraging corporate professionals to tap into their playful side, the event provided a platform for them to reconnect with colleagues in a more meaningful, relaxed manner while embracing their inner child.

Also Read | Devin Booker Fires Shot at Luka Doncic Post Los Angeles Lakers Trade, Says Dallas Mavericks 'Kept Their Word' (See Post).

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "At VIBGYOR, we believe in fostering creativity, joy, and holistic growth, not only for our students but also for the community around us. 'Back to Childhood' provided a wonderful opportunity for corporate professionals to take a step back, embrace their inner child, and build stronger team connections. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and look forward to hosting similar initiatives in the future."

Saniya Shaikh, a participant from Gray Matrix shared her gratitude, saying, "On behalf of our entire team, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to VIBGYOR Group of Schools for hosting the fantastic 'Back to Childhood' activity for us. The event was thoughtfully planned and beautifully executed, creating an atmosphere filled with joy. Thank you once again for your efforts and for giving us such a memorable experience."

The "Back to Childhood" initiative exemplifies VIBGYOR's dedication to fostering holistic growth and well-being, both for its students and the broader community. Through such initiatives, the VIBGYOR schools continue to reassert its commitment to nurturing creativity, building connections, and promoting joy. Encouraged by the enthusiasm and positive response, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is committed to hosting more such experiences, ensuring corporate parents continue to engage, reconnect, and relive the joy of childhood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)