Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is all set to participate in the 10th edition of 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024. With the thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the defence manufacturer seeks to explore the capability of Indian industries through this event.

One of the major attractions at the HAL stall will be Su-30 MKI aircraft which has been modified indigenously for integration of air-to-ground BrahMos missiles manufactured in India. The missile weighs 2500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 kms, a release said on Monday.

HAL has to date manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and has overhauled over 100 Su-30 MKI.

HAL's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be on static display during the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

A Make-in-India product built with private participation, LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.

HAL has identified over 100 critical items for indigenisation and will display some of them in the show, said CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Addl. Charge), HAL.

Besides, the scale models of Su-30, LCA, ALH WSI, HTT40 and Do-228, HAL stall will showcase core competencies and capabilities of Indian industries, opportunities in indigenisation of critical aerospace parts, aggregates, LRUs, materials, and consumables.

During the show, HAL will also focus on strategies for strengthening the aerospace ecosystem by interacting with the Indian industry to open the gateway for the future, the release added.

Six manufacturing Divisions of HAL- Aircraft Division Nashik, Engine Division Koraput, Accessories Division Hyderabad and Lucknow, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur and Engine Division Bengaluru are participating in the event. (ANI)

