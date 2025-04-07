PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: Vidopix, a trailblazer in Video Intelligence Solutions, has officially launched its groundbreaking AI-powered video analytics platform in India.

Featuring InstaVidIQ and SurveyCine, Vidopix is set to transform the way businesses extract and leverage insights from video content, delivering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and depth of analysis.

At Vidopix, we are redefining Video Data Analysis, said Atique Bandukwala, Founder & CEO of Vidopix. Our advanced AI-driven tools, InstaVidIQ and SurveyCine, are designed to simplify complex analytics while providing deeper, more precise insights that empower businesses to make data-backed decisions with confidence.

The platform is tailored for industries such as Media & Entertainment, FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, and E-commerce, offering a sophisticated yet user-friendly solution that supports over 250 languages ensuring accessibility for a diverse global audience.

Key Features of Vidopix:

* InstaVidIQ - Instantly processes videos by enabling users to upload or paste links, generating comprehensive summaries, sentiment analysis, and behavioral insights.

* SurveyCine - An AI-powered video survey tool designed for creative testing and feedback, allowing brands to measure genuine audience reactions to ad campaigns before full-scale production.

* No-Code Interface- A seamless drag-and-drop functionality that simplifies video processing for businesses of all sizes.

* Real-Time Reporting- Automated dashboards provide instant, actionable insights, enabling businesses to make swift, data-driven decisions.

* Interactive Exploration - Users can engage with their video content by asking specific questions, extracting targeted insights effortlessly.

* Global Language Support - A powerful multilingual capability that facilitates comprehensive analysis across 250+ languages, making it ideal for multinational research.

During the launch, Vidopix showcased its cutting-edge capabilities, demonstrating how businesses can unlock deeper, data-driven insights through AI-powered video intelligence.

Vidopix is now available for enterprise adoption, with personalized demonstrations available upon request.

Vidopix is revolutionizing video analytics in India, helping brands unlock deep insights and enhance engagement. Already benefiting businesses across India and beyond, its AI-driven technology is shaping the future of video intelligence, empowering smarter decisions in a digital-first world.

For more information, visit https://vidopix.com/

Call: +91 8139976911

WhatsApp: +91 8139976911

Email: contact@vidopix.com

