Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Vidyashilp University, committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow, hosted its premier event, India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024 on December 14, 2024 at P Dayananda Pai Auditorium, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The India Rising 2024 event united leading industry visionaries, academicians, and ambitious students and parents for a series of invigorating talks and insightful debates, interdisciplinary workshops and contests that offered aspiring undergrads a glimpse into India's booming future and ways to align their aspirations with this rise to secure successful careers. Dr. Sugata Marjit, RBI Professor of Industrial Economics, Visiting Professor, Cornell University; Pranav Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital; Dr. Mukta Kulkarni, Chairperson, Office of International Affairs, IIM Bangalore; Maninder Chhabra, Director, Century Real Estate Holdings; Rahul Subramaniam, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Athena Education; and Dr. Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, Real Estate Research Initiative, IIM-Bangalore touched upon varied topics from the future of technology to world economy, India's startup hustle culture to the role of higher education, merits of world-class liberal education in India versus abroad and other facets of undergrad education that brought out fresh perspectives about the choice of country for undergrad education along with the right programs to pick for a successful future.

The event made a grand start with the welcome note by Prof. PG Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Vidyashilp University who discussed pertinent subjects related to education and employability. He said, "In the vibrant tapestry of India, where tradition meets innovation, Vidyashilp University stands as a beacon of hope and knowledge. As we embrace the complexities of our economy, we recognize that the unemployment rate reflects both challenges and opportunities. It has become imperative to foster interdisciplinary learning by investing in arts and sciences to bridge skill mismatches that are essential for navigating today's dynamic landscape".

He further added that India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit 2024 reaffirmed Vidyashilp University's mission to empower students to excel in today's interconnected world, while contributing to India's rise as a global powerhouse.

Dr. Sugata Marjit, RBI Professor of Industrial Economics, Visiting Professor, Cornell University and Penn State University, in his keynote address, encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship and said, "India is undeniably on the rise, carving its place as a global powerhouse. From being the fifth-largest economy to standing as the third-largest in purchasing power parity, India's growth story is about more than just numbers; it's a testament to resilience, innovation, and opportunity. With a sustained growth rate of nearly 7% over three decades, we are no longer merely competing, but thriving on the global stage. This is the era of India Rising, a dynamic nation ready to lead, offering boundless opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs. Whether building careers or businesses, the message is clear: the world's focus is shifting to India, and there's no better time to invest in its potential and be a part of this transformative journey", he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Pranav Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, emphasized the transformative role of technology in shaping India's economic future. He stated, "Technology is redefining the boundaries of growth for the Indian economy. India is positioning itself to empower problem solvers, with startups acting as the force multiplier to propel the country toward a $10 trillion economy. By 2023, India will witness the rise of over 200 unicorns. In this era of rapid technological change, it is crucial to cultivate critical thinking, lifelong learning, and a willingness to embrace the unknown."

The event also featured panel discussions and debates on, 'The merits of world-class education in India versus abroad' & 'Learning the art of learning'. To keep the students enthused and charged up, a series of dynamic workshops, were organised such as a Tech Startup Challenge for fostering entrepreneurial innovation, The Art of Decisions for honing creative problem-solving skills, VU Shark Tank for hands-on entrepreneurial experience, and the Crime Lab Challenge by the School of Legal Studies and Governance where students investigated and solved a crime to understand the real-world applications of law. A host of students stood out for their exemplary innovative and problem-solving skills from schools such as Legacy School, Ebenezer International School, and Trio World Academy, among others.

The highlight of the event was the Trailblazers of Tomorrow Awards, instituted to recognize outstanding student achievements across diverse domains. The attendees also got an opportunity to witness an array of inspiring exhibits, such as cutting-edge robotics innovations, animated design videos and creatives, entrepreneurial prototypes and academic research posters presented at international conferences--created by Vidyashilp University students. These exhibits underscored the University's commitment to interdisciplinary learning and cultivating real-world creativity and innovation.

The day concluded on a high note with comedy performances by renowned comedians Raunaq Rajani and Sorabh Pant, leaving the audience entertained and energized.

About Vidyashilp University:

Established in 2021, Vidyashilp University (VU), a pioneering Liberal Education university in Bengaluru, aims to elevate higher education. Building on the 4+ decade legacy of the Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG), VU fosters innovation and challenges the extraordinary to equip students for success in today's ever-progressing world. The University prioritises future-ready development, nurturing well-rounded leaders. Rigorous academics, coupled with best-in-class facilities and a supportive environment, empower students to evolve into courageous change-makers. Vidyashilp University cultivates not just academic excellence, but also critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability - skills essential for making a positive impact in the real-world.

VU's approach to education is enriched through strategic global partnerships that infuse the curriculum with global perspectives. The University prioritizes experiential learning through internships and industry collaborations, ensuring that students translate theoretical insights into practical skills, equipping them for professional excellence. Interdisciplinary learning is central to VU's philosophy, fostering a deeper understanding of complex issues and enabling students to collaborate across domains effectively.

Committed to revolutionizing the educational landscape, Vidyashilp University develops not just future leaders but also job creators and entrepreneurs. With an excellent faculty to student ratio, VU cultivates a community of courageous change-makers, ensuring that students are prepared to succeed in a constantly progressing world while driving meaningful societal advancements.

