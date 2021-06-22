Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): The easiest way to commercialize anything is by making it generic. That is how assembly-line cars replaced customized horse-drawn carts. And that is how modern medicine works too - the same pill for all diabetics.

But that isn't how the wellness wisdom of India worked. Ayurveda & Yoga used to be personalized solutions. Just like how all people have varying outward personalities, Indian medicine realized that each person is inwardly unique.

The concept of Prakirti and the classification of people as belonging to the varying combinations of three basic Prakirtis - Vata, Pitta, & Kapha, was the first attempt by ancient medicine, in personalization.

And they survive to this day simply because medicines prescribed based on these prakirtis work like a charm. But generic thoughts invaded these sectors too and Ayurveda & Yoga became commercialized and less effective.

Today, medical research shows that people are unique, based on their genetics & metabolism. Personalized medicine is called precision medicine in the West and has become the buzz.

Vieroots Wellness Solutions, a startup founded by renowned wellness evangelist & biohacker, Dr. Sajeev Nair, specializes in Personalized Lifestyle Management.

Vieroots' core product EPLIMO analyzes each client's genetics & metabolism to detect geno-metabolic chances for developing 200 lifestyle diseases and suggests personalized lifestyle modifications spanning diet, supplements, exercise, yoga & meditation, which can keep these diseases at bay.

Recently, Vieroots has taken their yoga-based interventions to a new orbit by tying up with the Himalayan School of Traditional Yoga (HSTY) which is one of the rare yoga schools that practise yoga as Sage Patanjali taught it.

On International Day of Yoga, these two institutions came together to offer the world a glimpse of Personalized Yoga & Meditation. The day started with Vieroots founder, Dr. Sajeev Nair's virtual Yogathon.

A renowned public speaker and practitioner of yoga & meditation himself, Dr. Sajeev's session was noted for highlighting the latest research on how Yoga benefits the human body at the cellular & mitochondrial level. Dr. Sajeev also led the audience through a guided meditation on Forgiveness & Gratitude, which proved once again why he is such a life-transforming speaker.

The next session was on 'Therapeutic Yoga & Meditation for Lifestyle Diseases' led by Ms. Usha Lakshminarayanan, Head of Studies, and Subashree Thottungal, both from HSTY. Based on Ms. Usha's knowledgeable narration, Subashree displayed several sittings, standing & prone asanas, as well as pranayamas, all of immense therapeutic value.

In the final session, Vieroots presented a dazzling array of yoga theory & practice led by its medical & yoga professionals, Dr. Biju KS, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Godmi Teresa Sunny, Ayurvedic Doctor & Yoga Practitioner, Ms. Ishara Patrao, Certified Lifestyle Coach & Yoga Instructor; and Vaija Nair, Certified Lifestyle Coach.

