Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Vim, a trusted name in dishwashing brands, recently launched their 'Equal Vows' campaign, featuring a renowned Bollywood couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa that represent the value of equality in their marriage. The campaign, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, redefines modern relationships by leveraging the cultural significance of wedding vows, encouraging couples to be equal in taking responsibility for household chores. With a vision to drive lasting social change, the initiative aims to reach couples across the country, and inspire them to pledge to equal partnerships.

As part of its ongoing efforts, Vim collaborated with Satchikitsa Prasarak Mandal, an NGO that organizes mass weddings annually at Yavatmal, Maharashtra. The brand has released a film capturing the nuptials of 120 couples, witnessing them pledging to share household responsibilities. The officiating priest emphasized, "This initiative makes the responsibility of running a household equal for both the husband and the wife. This ideology should be propagated." This message has been further reinforced in the film, highlighting that if responsibilities in marriages today are shouldered equally by couples, then their vows should also reflect the same.

Vim has also leveraged Valentine's Day as an opportunity to connect with consumers through a partnership with Swiggy Instamart, utilizing the quick commerce opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of #EqualVow. As the season of love becomes the ideal time for couples to reflect on their relationships, individuals making gift purchases on the platform are reminded of equality through complimentary branded kitchen merchandise like fridge magnets that carry the message of equality of chores in the form of an equal vow printed on them. This has served to inspire consumers to rethink their contributions to household chores and encourage shared responsibilities in the spirit of togetherness.

Ashwini Rao, Head of Home and Hygiene at HUL, emphasized the campaign's purpose "Household responsibilities have long been shaped by cultural norms, often placing an unequal burden on women. With the 'Equal Vows' campaign, we aim to inspire a cultural shift toward chore neutrality, encouraging couples to take on responsibilities and chores equally. This initiative goes beyond dishwashing--it's about challenging outdated mindsets and driving real social change. Through our collaboration with Satchikitsa Prasarak Mandal, Swiggy Instamart, and Bharat Matrimony, we are bringing #EqualVow into homes across the country."

Anaheeta Goenka, COO, Lowe Lintas, said, "The 'Equal Vows' campaign goes beyond messaging--it's about driving real change in how partnerships are perceived and lived. By integrating cultural moments like mass weddings and collaborations with platforms that shape modern relationships, we're sparking conversations around equality in households. This initiative is a step toward normalizing shared responsibilities as a fundamental part of every marriage."

Bharat Matrimony, one of India's leading matrimony platforms, has also joined hands with Vim to elevate equality in marriage among to-be-weds in the context of household chores. Given that marriage plays a pivotal role in defining gender roles in households, this partnership seeks to engage individuals at a crucial life stage--those about to embark on or actively seeking to start their marital journey. Through this partnership, Bharat Matrimony is inviting consumers to take the #EqualVow pledge with outreach on its digital presence and amplification through Wedding Bazaar, inspiring millions of couples to embrace equality at home.

Through partnerships rooted in cultural moments, Vim aims to drive deeper awareness about the importance of equality in relationships, including household chores like dishwashing - creating truly equal partnerships.

In India, Vim has not just been a category leader but also a pioneer in innovations that strives to solve all consumer problems when it comes to dishwashing with its range of solutions catering to different pain points in the kitchen and home cleaning. As a brand, Vim believes in promoting progressive relationships at the sink by democratizing the act of dishwashing across members of the family.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.

