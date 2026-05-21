Business News | VinFast Introduces the New-Generation VF 8, Featuring Comprehensive User Experience Enhancements

NewsVoir

Hanoi [Vietnam], May 21: VinFast officially introduced the new-generation VF 8, a D-segment electric SUV featuring a range of upgrades to its technology platform, developed by VinFast's engineering team to deliver a smoother, more convenient, and more stable driving experience.

Also Read | Neymar Spotted Feeding His Daughter in Viral Video During Santos vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match.

As one of the models that helped mark VinFast's transition toward becoming a global all-electric vehicle manufacturer, the VF 8 is the first model in the lineup to receive comprehensive upgrades in design, technology, and features, bringing notable improvements to both driving performance and overall user experience.

In terms of design and comfort, the new-generation VF 8 was developed based on the "Tech Fluid" philosophy, with the idea of integrating technology into the vehicle's design language and everyday usability. The design emphasizes seamlessness, refinement, and a sense of motion, creating the appearance of a modern and dynamic SUV that reflects a contemporary lifestyle.

Also Read | 'Justice Will Be Served': White House Declares America's 'Enemies Neutralised' as Donald Trump Targets Nicolas Maduro, Raul Castro and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The vehicle measures 4,701 x 1,872 x 1,670 mm (length x width x height), with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm and a five-seat configuration, helping optimize cabin space and passenger comfort. A ground clearance of 170 mm, combined with 19-inch wheels, allows the new-generation VF 8 to handle a variety of driving conditions with flexibility.

At the front, the vehicle reflects a distinctly modern design language, featuring a wide gloss-black grille paired with VinFast's signature wing-shaped daytime running lights. Large air intakes integrated into both sides of the front bumper contribute to aerodynamic efficiency while adding visual depth to the overall design.

Along the sides, the window line gradually rises toward the rear, creating a sense of movement even when the vehicle is stationary. The door panels feature smooth transitions between light and surfaces, combined with defined character lines that create changing reflections as the vehicle moves.

At the rear, the design adopts a refined minimalist approach, highlighted by large taillights integrated with VinFast's signature V-shaped LED strip. The updated rear design contributes to aerodynamic performance while giving the vehicle a younger and more dynamic appearance.

Inside the cabin, the new-generation VF 8 features an intuitive and ergonomic layout. At the center of the dashboard is a 12.9-inch infotainment display with a clear interface integrating most vehicle controls in a user-friendly format. A secondary display behind the steering wheel provides key driving information, while the steering-column-mounted gear selector is designed to improve ease of operation.

The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, integrated air ionization, and a Combi 1.0 air filter to support passenger comfort. The sport-inspired ergonomic seats include a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, while the second-row seats can recline and fold flat in a 60:40 split to increase cargo capacity when needed. The vehicle also integrates a virtual assistant supporting multiple Vietnamese dialects, along with an eight-speaker audio system for in-car entertainment.

In terms of technology and driving dynamics, the new-generation VF 8 is built on a new chassis platform featuring a suspension system equipped with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) on both the front and rear axles. The system can adjust damping characteristics according to road conditions to reduce vibrations on rough surfaces while maintaining vehicle stability.

The new-generation VF 8 also features a newly developed electrical and electronic architecture based on the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) approach. The system architecture and control software were designed by VinFast engineers, reflecting the company's capability to develop core vehicle technologies in-house. At the center of the system is the Central Vehicle Computer (CVC), which manages data processing and vehicle control functions to support quicker and smoother responses to driver inputs.

The vehicle is powered by an electric motor producing a maximum output of 170 kW (228 horsepower) and peak torque of 330 Nm, paired with front-wheel drive and three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The new-generation VF 8 uses a 60.13 kWh battery pack, providing a driving range of up to 500 km on a full charge based on NEDC standards. The vehicle also supports fast charging from 10% to 70% in under 30 minutes.

Notably, the new-generation VF 8 is equipped with an Integrated Thermal Management (ITM) system independently researched, developed, and patented by VinFast. The system manages cooling and heating functions for the battery, motor, electrical system, and cabin climate control in a coordinated and efficient manner. This helps maintain stable vehicle performance, improve energy efficiency, support fast charging capability, and contribute to battery and motor durability, while maintaining cabin comfort in varying weather conditions.

In terms of safety, the new-generation VF 8 comes equipped with a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), including features such as Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Warning, and a high-definition 360-degree camera system. The chassis structure and ADAS technologies were developed with the aim of meeting ASEAN NCAP 5-star safety standards.

VinFast will officially begin accepting pre-orders in Vietnam for the new-generation VF 8 through its official website and authorized dealer network nationwide starting May 27, 2026. The vehicle is priced at VND 999 million and comes with a warranty of seven years or 160,000 km for the vehicle, and eight years or 160,000 km for the battery, whichever comes first.

The first deliveries of the new-generation VF 8 are expected to begin in late July 2026.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)