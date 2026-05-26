Business News | VinFast Scores Big Wins Across Leading Automotive Awards in India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has secured multiple honours across leading automotive platforms in India, reflecting the company's accelerating momentum in one of the world's most competitive automotive markets and the growing confidence in its long-term electric mobility vision.

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At the Motoring World Awards 2026, a respected editorial-driven automotive platform in India, VinFast was honoured with the "Disrupter of the Year" award, recognising the company's bold market entry, differentiated approach to electric mobility, and efforts toward building a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India.

The recognition underscores how VinFast has approached India differently from many new entrants in the EV space. Rather than entering the market gradually, the company has simultaneously advanced product launches, manufacturing investments, charging partnerships, retail expansion, after-sales development, and ownership support initiatives. The jury particularly acknowledged VinFast's willingness to develop vehicles, charging infrastructure, and service capabilities in parallel, reflecting a long-term and execution-driven strategy designed around how electric mobility needs to function at scale in India.

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Further reinforcing the strength of its product portfolio, the VF 7 secured "Electric SUV of the Year" at the Car India Awards 2026, presented by one of India's leading automotive magazines, and "EV Car of the Year" at the Innovation Technology and Imaging Awards 2026 by T3, the Indian edition of the globally-recognised UK technology magazine T3.

The dual honours for the VF 7 reflect the model's growing reputation as one of the most compelling premium electric SUVs in the Indian market. Across both awards platforms, the vehicle stood out for combining striking design, refined driving dynamics, advanced safety systems, and a technology-rich cabin experience with strong relevance to Indian driving conditions and ownership expectations.

Specifically, at the Car India Awards 2026, the VF 7 was recognised for delivering a notably mature and well-rounded driving experience. The jury highlighted the SUV's smooth and linear power delivery, intuitive ergonomics, and balanced ride quality, while also acknowledging the speed at which VinFast has evolved as a relatively young automaker.

The T3 award further reinforced the VF 7's positioning as a technology-forward premium electric SUV developed with a clear all-electric focus. For the jury, the VF 7 represented not only VinFast's strong product execution, but also a broader commitment to advancing a sustainable and fully electrified mobility future.

Positioned in the premium C-SUV segment, the VF 7 combines VinFast's "Asymmetric Aerospace" design philosophy with advanced driver assistance technologies, connected features, and comprehensive safety systems. The model, along with the B-SUV VF 6, has also secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, reinforcing VinFast's emphasis on safety as a core pillar of its product strategy in India. Together, these elements have helped the VF 7 establish a strong product-market fit among Indian consumers seeking premium electric mobility solutions that balance design appeal, technology integration, practicality, and long-term ownership confidence.

The recognitions further add to the list of accolades VinFast has received in the Indian market, including "EV Manufacturer of the Year" award at the Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2026, "Breakthrough Brand of the Year" at the Car&Bike Awards 2026, along with product honours such as "EV SUV of the Year - Editor's Choice" for the VF 7 at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026 and "Value for Money Car of the Year" for the VF 6 at the Autocar India Awards 2026, reflecting continued positive evaluation from industry experts toward the company's product direction and long-term investment strategy.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India, said, "These recognitions reflect the positive response to VinFast's vision and product strategy in India. Being named 'Disrupter of the Year' acknowledges our bold approach to accelerating EV adoption, while the VF 7's recognition as 'Electric SUV of the Year' and 'EV Car of the Year' reinforces our focus on delivering world-class electric vehicles for Indian consumers. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building a strong EV ecosystem and seamless ownership experience."

Mr. Pablo Chaterji, Executive Editor, Motoring World, added, "VinFast has arrived in India with the kind of determination that often takes established players years to develop. There's a full product lineup, aggressive pricing and a long-term commitment to the market. Its ecosystem--vehicles, charging infrastructure, and service network developed in parallel--reflects an OEM that has carefully studied electric mobility. Its intent is serious and bold, and everything it has done so far is worth paying attention to."

Mr. Aspi Bhathena, Editor, Car India, added, "What struck me immediately after getting into the car and driving it is how smooth and linear the power delivery is. The interior is simple but well laid-out and the ergonomics are excellent. VinFast may have only started making cars less than a decade ago, but its learning curve is commendable. It has done its homework and has made driving its EVs as safe, relaxing and enjoyable as possible."

Mr. Girish Mallya, Editor, T3, added, "VinFast's VF 7 winning the EV Car of the Year at the T3 India Technology Awards 2026 is a powerful validation of their bold, uncompromising vision. As one of the world's few pure-play EV manufacturers that has completely abandoned ICE technology, VinFast channels 100% of its focus, innovation, and resources into electric vehicles. This win celebrates not just engineering excellence but a genuine commitment to a sustainable, all-electric future."

In 2026, VinFast continued to strengthen its momentum in India through rapid portfolio expansion and long-term ecosystem development. Following the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, both awarded 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, the company further expanded into the electric MPV segment with the premium 7-seat VF MPV 7. VinFast also introduced a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing the ownership experience, including assured resale programmes guaranteeing up to 90% vehicle value, free EV charging through V-Green-operated stations until March 2029, industry-leading warranty coverage, accessible financing solutions with local partners, and a rapidly expanding retail, after-sales, and service network across key regions in India.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at vinfastauto.in.

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