New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF) and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies - Technical Campus (VIPS-TC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote productive research.

Highlighting the scarcity of productive research in the country, Mukul Kanitkar, Chairman of the Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF), called upon young researchers and academicians to work on a mission mode to promote research.

"The country needs more research warriors in order to bring a paradigm shift in the research and innovation," Kanitkar said while addressing the agreement-signing ceremony.

Kanitkar, who is also the National Organisational Secretary of Bhartiya Sikshan Mandal, emphasised on the need for global-level advanced research in varied fields and working towards integrating platforms for the scientific community of the world and traditional researchers in all fields of knowledge.

"The collaboration will work towards aligning the technological research and innovations as per the requirement of the nation and its people. This commitment for cooperation will enrich both the organisations and benefit Bharat and her people," he said.

Elaborating on the agreement, S C Vats, Chairman, VIPS - TC, said, "With this tie-up, both the organisations will work together in a planned and designed way towards aspiration of true-researchers, academicians and policymakers. The focus is to work with a solution-oriented approach for ultimate goals of achieving human-ecosystem balance and nation-building."

"The work carried out, will have mission mode operation and will have Bhartiya approach blend with scientific evaluation and solution executions," Vats said. (ANI)

