Business News | Virohan Announces INR 2 Crore Scholarship to Promote Healthcare Education Among Women

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: Virohan, India's leading healthcare education company, today announced the launch of the Virohan Women in Healthcare Initiative, a ₹2 Crore scholarship pool designed to bring more women into India's growing healthcare sector.

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Every eligible female applicant whether enrolling in a 4-5 year bachelor's degree or a 1-year university certificate program through Virohan will receive a ₹50,000 scholarship applied upfront against the program fee. Students with good Class 12 scores may qualify for merit scholarships of up to ₹2,00,000.

Scholarship Structure

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* ₹50,000 for every eligible female applicant

* ₹1,00,000 for students with 75% or above in Class 12

* ₹2,00,000 for students with 90% or above in Class 12

Key Highlights

* ₹2 Crore scholarship pool exclusively for women looking to pursue healthcare education

* Scholarships applied upfront against program fee at the time of admission

* Programs available across 20+ top universities & colleges in India

* Open to Class 12 students from science and other streams. NEET score not required

While NEET remains one of the most sought-after routes into healthcare, it is not the only pathway. Nearly 65% of India's healthcare workforce comprises allied and healthcare professionals including physiotherapists, radiology technicians, operation theatre technicians, and other clinical support specialists who play a critical role in healthcare delivery.

These professions offer structured career opportunities with strong demand and long-term growth prospects. They are accessible to Class 12 students without requiring a NEET score.

Through the Virohan Women in Healthcare Initiative, the company aims to increase awareness of these career pathways and encourage more young women to explore opportunities across the broader healthcare sector.

Commenting on the initiative, Nalin Saluja, Co-founder and CTO, Virohan, said: "A career in healthcare offers purpose, stability, and long-term growth. At the same time, the world is facing a growing shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, and India has the talent to help meet that demand, both domestically and globally. What we have found, is that awareness remains the biggest barrier. Students don't know these career paths exist, and parents don't know how they can help their kids started on it. This scholarship is our way of making those opportunities more visible and encouraging more women to pursue meaningful and rewarding careers in the sector. The demand is real, the pathways exist, and we want more women to seize it."

The launch comes at a time when admissions for allied and healthcare programs have seen some uncertainty, with many institutions continuing to adapt to recently updated regulations governing these courses. Virohan is working closely with its university partners to support compliance and facilitate a smooth admissions process for the 2026 intake.

Students can currently apply to healthcare degree and certificate programs at the following Virohan partner universities:

* UPES, Dehradun

* MIT University, Shillong

* CMR University, Bengaluru

* KIET Deemed-to-be-University, Ghaziabad

* HRIT University, Ghaziabad

* Lingaya's Vidyapeeth Deemed-to-be-University, Faridabad

* Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad

* Vikrant University, Gwalior, among others.

Admission Now Open

Female students and parents looking to explore healthcare programs and apply for the Virohan Women in Healthcare Initiative scholarship can visit www.virohan.com/scholarship or call +91 84482 99435. Applications are open now.

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