Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the four winners of its Jatayu Ideathon Hackathon 2021.

Each member of these four teams have won an internship at Virtusa where they will undergo training and work on industrializing their products and ultimately receive full-time employment offers.

The top four teams include:

* Vellore Institute of Technology, Amaravati, which worked on a Digital Wallet for connected things.

* Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, worked on Intelligent Edge.

* G.L. Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management which worked on AI-based Content moderation.

* Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai, which worked on Automation in-game testing.

In addition to full-time employment, each of the winning teams will take home a cash prize of Rs 100,000/-.

The "Jatayu Open Innovation" hackathon is an exclusive competition for third-year students from partner colleges across the country. For this year's awards, Virtusa received registrations from over 500 teams that focused on developing innovations for product servitization. The key focus areas include a digital wallet for connected things, intelligent edge, AI-based content moderation, and automation game testing. Moreover, its scope spans across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, banking, and financial services, insurance, telecommunications, media, and entertainment.

Sundar Narayanan, Chief People Officer of Virtusa, said, "With the rapidly changing industry environment, students today need to learn firsthand about emerging technologies that are trending in the IT industry. Jatayu is designed to attract the best talent from our partner institutes and provides individuals with the industry exposure and training that ultimately allows them to excel. By giving them the opportunity to get hands-on training with these innovative technologies, we not only help each student become industry-ready, but we also present them with full-time job offers."

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

