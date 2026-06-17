Business News | Visa and Mintoak Join Forces to Bring Merchant SaaS Capabilities to Acquirers Across Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 17: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced a partnership with Mintoak, a merchant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fintech platform, to enable acquirers across Asia Pacific to strengthen their merchant propositions beyond core payment acceptance.

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The partnership enables banks and financial institutions to move beyond transaction-led acquiring towards platform-led models, allowing acquirers to deliver a digital-first merchant experience that integrates omnichannel payment acceptance across card-present and card-not-present environments with value-added services such as reporting, merchant engagement tools, and integrated banking solutions.

By bringing together Mintoak's cloud-native, API-led platform and Visa's payments network, data and advisory capabilities, the collaboration is designed to accelerate speed to market and improve merchant activation. It also unlocks new revenue streams through scalable value-added services, including data-driven insights that help clients make informed decisions.

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"Acquirers play a critical role in the payments ecosystem, but the expectations of merchants are evolving rapidly," said Prateek Sanghi, Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics Asia Pacific, Visa. "By partnering with Mintoak, we are empowering acquirers with modular, software-led capabilities that support deeper merchant engagement, more efficient servicing and sustainable, long-term growth."

Mintoak's platform delivers a unified merchant interface across payment acceptance, business insights and service management. Built for rapid deployment and modular integration, it enables acquirers to modernise their technology stack while retaining ownership of the merchant relationship.

"This partnership brings together Visa's global payments leadership and Mintoak's SaaS capabilities to help acquirers build stronger, more valuable merchant relationships," said Raman Khanduja, Co-founder & CEO of Mintoak. "By building on the foundation of payments with platform-led engagement, we are enabling acquirers to strengthen competitiveness, enhance merchant lifetime value and unlock new avenues for growth in the SME segment."

The collaboration supports Visa's ambition to expand card and digital acceptance among underpenetrated small and medium-sized businesses across Asia Pacific. By unlocking faster, lower-cost onboarding and scalable, cost-effective acceptance, the solution is designed to increase acceptance density, drive transaction growth and accelerate ecosystem digitisation across the region.

It also reinforces Visa's commitment to supporting acquirers as they navigate evolving market dynamics including margin pressure and rising service expectations through data-driven insights, platform-led capabilities and strategic partnerships.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Mintoak

Mintoak is a leading merchant SaaS platform that enables merchant acquirers to monetise and empower SMEs through payments and commerce enablement solutions. The platform helps acquirers move beyond payment acceptance to deliver platform-led engagement across the merchant lifecycle, including payments, cross-sell, servicing and engagement campaigns.

Built on a modular, cloud-native and API-first architecture, the platform integrates seamlessly with existing acquiring infrastructure, enabling faster go-to-market and scalable deployment. Today, it operates across 20+ countries, empowering over 4.9 million merchants globally.

Its clients include HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank in India, as well as Absa Bank, Burgan Bank, Ahli United Bank and NMB Bank across international markets.

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