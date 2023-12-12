India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Vishal Pandit from Pune, currently battling kidney and pancreas problems for the past four years, issues a heartfelt plea for help via ImpactGuru.com as he faces the financial challenges associated with his medical journey.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma Inducted in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Government.

Vishal has already spent approximately INR 8 lacs on medical care, with a looming concern about the substantial expense of INR 16.5 lacs for a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant.

Expressing the gravity of his situation, Vishal shares, "Your compassionate support can be the turning point in my journey toward recovery and a healthier, brighter future. Regardless of the amount, every contribution brings me one step closer to securing the vital treatment I urgently need."

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Vishal Pandit humbly invites the community to join him in this noble cause and be a source of hope and healing in his challenging journey. He emphasizes, "Your generosity means the world to me, and I sincerely hope you'll consider being part of my mission to provide me with the lifeline I urgently need."

For further updates and contributions, please visit

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/please-help-vishal-pandit?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)