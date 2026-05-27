Business News | Vishwanath Alluri Leads Thought-Provoking Conversation on the Human Side of Leadership in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Vishwanath Alluri, headlined an exclusive fireside conversation titled 'The Inner Edge of Leadership' in Mumbai on Friday, 22 May 2026. Hosted by Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, the evening brought together business leaders, senior professionals, and industry thinkers for an engaging dialogue on leadership, self-awareness, and the evolving role of management in a rapidly changing world.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan on Viral 'Main Guitar Khelta Hoon' Remark: 'There Are Many Hilarious Statements in That Video'.

- Entrepreneur, author, management thinker, and filmmaker explores self-awareness, purpose-led leadership, and transformative management at an exclusive Anand Rathi Wealth gathering

The evening went beyond a conventional leadership discussion, offering attendees an opportunity for deeper reflection on the human dimensions of leadership. Mr. Alluri's unique blend of entrepreneurial achievement, philosophical depth, cinematic contribution, and commitment to social transformation resonated strongly with the audience, reinforcing the idea that in a world driven by external metrics of success, the most enduring leadership edge remains profoundly human.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ Row: Sanjay Gupta Questions FWICE Ban, Says Industry Workers Will Suffer From Actor's Ban.

Mr. Vishwanath Alluri, author of the book, said at the event, "Leadership is often viewed through the lens of outcomes. Yet, the true quality of leadership is deeply connected to how we understand ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us. Organisations transform meaningfully only when individuals within them begin to see clearly and act with awareness. At the end of it all, it is the state of mind of the leader that becomes the source of Mind Quality Index (MQI) of an organization."

The session was moderated by Kiran Khalap, renowned brand strategist and Co-founder of chlorophyll, and also witnessed participation from Mr. Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman of Anand Rathi Group and Mr. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by qualification, Vishwanath Alluri is widely recognised for blending entrepreneurial excellence with a deeply human-centred philosophy of leadership. He is best known as the founder of IMImobile, the pioneering cloud communications company that built a presence across more than 70 countries before being acquired by Cisco in a landmark transaction.

Beyond the world of technology and management, Mr. Alluri has also contributed to cinema as a film producer. He is credited as a producer of the acclaimed documentary 'Monk with a Camera', which chronicles the life and journey of an American who became a Tibetan Buddhist monk in India. He was also associated with 'The Sweet Requiem', a powerful story centred around the lives and struggles of Tibetan refugees in Delhi.

In recent years, Mr. Alluri has evolved from being a pioneering global tech entrepreneur to focusing deeply on social outreach and transformative education initiatives through his work with Krishnamurti Foundation India, where he currently serves as Secretary. The Foundation, through its schools and outreach programs, is actively involved in rural healthcare, rural education, women empowerment, environmental education for tribal communities, and the preservation of native seed cultivation practices.

One of its most significant contributions has been the development of an innovative educational methodology at Rishi Valley School, which has since been adopted by over 2,50,000 schools across India, Germany, and parts of Africa, reflecting the global relevance of its approach to holistic and accessible learning.

Mr. Alluri continues to advocate the integration of philosophical inquiry with contemporary leadership and management thinking. His work reflects a core belief that meaningful leadership begins with self-awareness, clarity of thought, and a deeper understanding of human relationships.

These ideas are explored extensively in 'The Enlightened Manager', the acclaimed book authored by Mr. Alluri. He has written this book with the help of Harry Eyres who is a writer, poet and a columnist at The Financial Times, London. Challenging conventional leadership frameworks that prioritise strategy and process over human understanding, the book argues that authentic leadership emerges from awareness, honest reflection, and insight into oneself and others. Drawing from the teachings of Jiddu Krishnamurti alongside real-world corporate experiences, the book offers a compelling perspective on decision-making, organisational effectiveness, and purposeful leadership.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988519/Anand_Rathi_Fireside_conversation.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988520/Vishwanath_Alluri.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)