Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vision Board Studio is a leading company in the Visual Merchandising space focusing on the Jewelry Industry.

Established in 2012, VBS has managed to create a niche position for itself and they cater to the top Retail Jewelery brands in India and abroad. In 2021, they also started a Dubai office and now they work with Jewelers from the Middle East, Singapore & USA.

Also Read | Threat of Trans-national Crime, Terrorism & Drug Trafficking is Serious in Indian … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

In 2012, Founder of Vision Board Studio, Aditi Kotak noticed that Jewelers were spending in crores on interiors of their stores, but there was little to almost no attention being paid to the display of their products. This was an obvious pain point which she noticed and decided to make Visual Merchandising, an indispensable and integral part of the jewelry industry.

She introduced this as a tool for retailers and manufacturers to communicate with their target audience. She started educating the industry about Visual Merchandising by speaking on various forums like IIJS, Women Jewelry Association, NIFT & Retail Jewelery Forum. She was also invited as a Jury Member by Retail Jewellers Guild Awards.

Also Read | The Hood: Indian Adaptation of Israeli Live-Action Teen Drama in Works.

In Aditi's words, "I started VBS with a team of 2 people out of a tiny office and now we are a strong team of 30 and growing, catering to clients pan India & internationally. We constantly innovative and use different techniques in our displays to enhance the product."

Aditi started working with Jewelers and showed them how Visual Merchandising is a marketing practice that uses the right display material, color, lighting, technology, and other elements to attract customer attention. The industry started to realize its ultimate purpose-to use the retail space to generate more foot-falls and help boost sales. Vision Board Studio is behind creating this magic for the past decade.

Consumer behavior studies have confirmed that the lure of a beautifully done-up show-window and a tastefully decorated facade proves irresistible as they walk-in to see what the brand has to offer. They also ensure exclusivity since no two stores look alike. VBS makes sure that the store displays change according to the season and local festivals and this is sure to grab more eyeballs and create a buzz in the market.

VBS does Window Displays for over 400 showroom annually and this has made VBS, the talk of the town. Their clients are very happy with the results that they get on their shop floors and this results in reorders for VBS for all the seasons. Arjun Sathyan, Senior Manager, Visual Merchandising, Malabar Gold & Diamonds says, "We have been working with VBS for over 3 years and they have always exceeded our expectations in terms of designs, creativity and meeting deadlines."

"VBS is one of the best there is. They have an amazing ability to take what is in your mind and create an original design that expresses just what you want it to. Their ability is perfectly woven with creativity to create ideas that work!", says Varuna D. Jani, Founder of Ruani, The Jewelery Collective.

Vaijyanti Kaigaonkar, Owner of Chintamani's says, "The VM services offered by Vision Board Studio added a lot of value to our products. The VM was done perfectly in sync with our new store interiors."

"Working with VBS has been the best decision we have made. The team is experienced, creative and quick in response. Above all, the team is heavily invested and make regular recommendations, making us feel that they are an extension to our team," said Julian Leo Serrao who is the Director of Marketing & Communications at La Marquise, Dubai.

At Vision Board Studios, they strongly believe in bringing your Brand story alive through strong Visual story telling. Each Positive purchase decision comes from an experience. From lighting & Color to Signage & fragrance, every element plays a crucial role in the shopping experience. At VBS, Design solutions are carefully tailored to meet the need of their clients & make every retail space & the consumer experience look Exclusive!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)