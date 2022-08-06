Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited said on Saturday it has significantly enhanced its network capacity to meet the growing data demands of Digital India.

Vi has enhanced network capacity through spectrum refarming from 3G to 4G enabling a superior network experience for users. Coverage expansion in sub GHz band has led to improved customer experience and better indoor coverage, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The company's network investment initiatives continue to deliver a significant capacity uplift with data capacity now 2.9x times compared to September 2018, it said.

Commenting on the network performance, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "Vi has consistently been ranked for the best data and voice quality network by various third party testing agencies. This is a validation of the efforts of our network engineers, and our technology interventions, to provide superior customer experience to our users, especially in this hybrid work environment."

"We have increased our 4G population coverage, significantly enhanced our capacity, and rolled out various initiatives to improve indoor 4G coverage across many markets in the country. Vi remains committed to provide world-class digital experiences to our customers to stay ahead in life, thrive and build a better tomorrow," Singh added.

As a 5G ready network, Vi has recently acquired mid-band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and mmWave 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles, which will enable it to offer a superior 5G experience to Vi customers as well as strengthen enterprise offerings and provide new opportunities for business growth in the emerging 5G era. (ANI)

